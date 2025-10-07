Blue Jackets, Delaware North unveil new food offerings at Nationwide Arena

The Columbus Blue Jackets and Delaware North have unveiled a fresh lineup of innovative food options for the team’s 25th National Hockey League season at Nationwide Arena. Fans can look forward to bold flavors, creative combinations, and local favorites across the arena.

“Our new offerings were crafted to elevate the game-day experience for every Blue Jackets fan,” said Joe Schneider, general manager for Delaware North Sportservice at Nationwide Arena. “Whether you’re in a suite or club or grabbing a bite at concessions, there’s something delicious for everyone.”

Featured new items and where to find them:

Concessions

Mediterranean Nachos : Za’atar-spiced pita, shawarma chicken, harissa yogurt, preserved lemon, olives, romaine, cucumber, tomato salad, feta and pickled red onion.

: Za’atar-spiced pita, shawarma chicken, harissa yogurt, preserved lemon, olives, romaine, cucumber, tomato salad, feta and pickled red onion. Croissant Dog : Croissant dough with everything seasoning wrapped around an all-beef hot dog.

: Croissant dough with everything seasoning wrapped around an all-beef hot dog. Stix Tacos : Tuna, Chicken and Dessert varieties.

: Tuna, Chicken and Dessert varieties. Sloppy “No” : Vegan Korean sloppy joe with Asian slaw and shoyu onions on a gluten-free bun.

: Vegan Korean sloppy joe with Asian slaw and shoyu onions on a gluten-free bun. CBJ vs. East Coast Nacho : One half topped to honor the Blue Jackets: (tortilla chips, queso, roasted corn, cotija and cilantro) and the other half topped with East Coast flavor (house salt and vinegar chips, queso, pastrami, cilantro-lime slaw and diced tomato).

: One half topped to honor the Blue Jackets: (tortilla chips, queso, roasted corn, cotija and cilantro) and the other half topped with East Coast flavor (house salt and vinegar chips, queso, pastrami, cilantro-lime slaw and diced tomato). For fans with a sweet tooth, warm chocolate chip cookies and the CBJ Cream Puff filled with strawberry cheesecake will be offered. The cream puff is a Schmidt’s Sausage Haus item available exclusively at their Nationwide Arena location.

Multiple locations

5th Line Salad: Mixed greens, strawberries, Marcona almonds, Manchego, red onion and blueberry vinaigrette. Available at Lexus Lounge, suites, catering and Diamond Cellar Club.

Mixed greens, strawberries, Marcona almonds, Manchego, red onion and blueberry vinaigrette. Available at Lexus Lounge, suites, catering and Diamond Cellar Club. 61 Stack : Smash patty, white American cheese, caramelized onions and bistro sauce on a buttered bun. Additional patties available. Available in concessions and clubs.

: Smash patty, white American cheese, caramelized onions and bistro sauce on a buttered bun. Additional patties available. Available in concessions and clubs. Smoked Turkey Sandwich : House-smoked turkey breast, BBQ mayo, cheddar cheese, baby spinach and red onion on ciabatta bread. Available in suites and catering.

: House-smoked turkey breast, BBQ mayo, cheddar cheese, baby spinach and red onion on ciabatta bread. Available in suites and catering. Jet’s CBJ Pizza: Chicken, bacon, jalapenos and ranch. Available in concessions, suites and catering.

Fans in suites will have the option of delicious Dessert Nachos: Cinnamon sugar corn tortilla chips topped with strawberries, blueberries, bananas, chocolate sauce, whipped topping and rainbow sprinkles.

Clubs throughout the arena will serve Umami Fries: Crispy fries loaded with umami-braised beef, yum-yum sauce, sesame seeds and green onions.

Fanatics Sportsbook will have two new offerings:

Puck Luck Pretzels : Fried pretzel bites served with queso blanco and pico de gallo.

: Fried pretzel bites served with queso blanco and pico de gallo. Barbacoa Tacos: House barbacoa, feta cheese and pickled onion.

For a full list of Nationwide Arena’s concessions for Blue Jackets games, click here.