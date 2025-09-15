As camp begins, Blue Jackets have eyes on taking the next step

The result is that the Blue Jackets get ready to start training camp on Wednesday believing they will be a postseason contender.

“I couldn’t be more excited,” center Adam Fantilli said Monday at the team’s annual media day luncheon. “I don’t even know the best way to put it into words, but we’re a confident team now. We expect to make the playoffs, and if we don’t, it’s going to feel like a failure. That has changed a little bit of the way we go into the season. We come in with a little more swagger and are just expecting to win games.”

And lest you think that’s just the bravado of a younger player, alternate captain Zach Werenski struck a similar tone Monday.

“Some of the questions that get answered throughout camp, we already have them answered, which is a big advantage for us,” Werenski said. “It's the same rhetoric every year, but this year I genuinely feel like if we’re not a playoff team, it’s a failure for this group. I think everyone believes that in our locker room, so I’m excited to get to work with guys in a couple of days."

What are some of those questions and answers? First off, the Blue Jackets feel they have the roster to compete, with a bevy of emerging young players – Fantilli, Kirill Marchenko, Kent Johnson, Denton Mateychuk and Jet Greaves, to name a few – coming into their own a season ago. They’re led by a veteran core that includes Werenski, captain Boone Jenner, alternate captain Erik Gudbranson, Sean Monahan, Mathieu Olivier and Ivan Provorov, while the additions of Charlie Coyle, Miles Wood and Isac Lundestrom should add depth to the forward group.

And perhaps most importantly, the Blue Jackets grew and bonded as a team a season ago, learning from the frustrations of the previous two disappointing seasons and figuring out how to win tight games. It’s a team that determined its identity and culture in the first season under head coach Dean Evason, who pushed the right buttons to get the Blue Jackets to overcome a bevy of adversity and reach the cusp of playoff hockey.

Evason’s mantra of being prepared to play each and every night no matter the opponent or the situation was embraced by players a season ago, and the head coach is bringing a similar step-by-step ethos into the upcoming campaign.

“The Stanley Cup is our expectation,” Evason said. “That’s what we want, right? We have to make steps in order to get there, and that first step is obviously to make the playoffs and then each round after that. Our expectations are to have a great season, make the playoffs, and then we want to win the first round and then move forward.

“You guys put expectations. We want to see the guys compete every night, and then we’ll see where we sit.”