Pinelli to help lead the way at Prospects Challenge

The Blue Jackets prospect said he's ready to get back on the ice as the Blue Jackets play three games in Buffalo


By Jeff Svoboda
Luca Pinelli proved throughout his junior career that he can do a lot of damage with a hockey stick in his hand.

But what about with a can of spray paint?

Pinelli proved he can be pretty good with that tool of the trade as well. As is tradition in Cleveland during the AHL’s Calder Cup Playoffs, after each win, one player is chosen to paint a black “X” on the boards to mark off the fact the team is one victory closer to capturing the title.

Shortly after joining the Monsters after another high-scoring junior season, Pinelli earned that honor in his first-ever AHL postseason game. The 2023 fourth-round draft pick scored two goals – including the overtime winner – last spring as Cleveland began its playoff campaign with a 4-3 home win over Toronto.

Not bad for someone who was just getting his feet wet in pro hockey, eh?

“That was obviously cool, definitely a fun game,” Pinelli said. “It was definitely big to have that experience, so to get in those few games there, it was fun. It was good to feel and see what it’s like up there and see what I can be prepared for this coming year.

“Playoffs is a different breed, so it was awesome to be there and experience that.”

Pinelli spray

Luca Pinelli crosses off a game on the Countdown to the Calder Cup after scoring the game-winning goal in overtime for Cleveland in the opening round of the AHL playoffs in April.

© GETTY IMAGES

In all, Pinelli had those two goals and added two assists in six playoff games this spring after notching two assists in three regular-season contests with the Monsters. It was a sneak preview for what should be his first full pro season this upcoming campaign, as the fourth-round pick in the 2023 draft has proved all he needs to at the junior level.

He’s likely headed back to Cleveland at the start of the season to get further experience in the AHL, but the future is in Pinelli’s hands, and it all starts this weekend as the Blue Jackets take part in the annual Prospects Challenge in Buffalo.

Pinelli will be one of the veterans on the CBJ squad that will play three games over the next four days against the prospect pools for New Jersey, Buffalo and Pittsburgh. It’s an early opportunity for youngsters to show their skills and build momentum going into NHL training camp, which begins next week.

"I just want to showcase myself some more, enjoy the time with the guys," he said. "It's a fun little tournament. You get to be around everyone, meet new people from around hockey. I want to just go out there, be a leader, play my game and win some games."

Pinelli is one of three CBJ players – joining fellow forward Jordan Dumais and goalie Nolan Lalonde – who will be taking part in his third prospects tournament. As such, the 20-year-old from Stoney Creek, Ontario, will be one of the players others look at to lead the way, something Pinelli embraces.

“I think that’s something that’s in my DNA and in my identity, so yeah, just be a leader on and off the ice for the new guys coming in,” said Pinelli, who spent two seasons as the captain with the Ottawa 67s of the OHL. “Obviously there’s guys that are here that are even older than me, but I still think I can be a leader.”

It helps that he’ll also be counted on to be a top scorer after filling up scoreboards across the OHL the past three seasons. Pinelli had a 37-34-71 line in just 52 games a season ago in Ottawa to cap a decorated junior career and was a member of the Canadian squad that took part in the World Junior Championships.

Over the past three seasons in the OHL, Pinelli totaled 114 goals and 216 points in 187 games, and he finished his 67s career tied for eighth all-time in goal scoring for the franchise.

That makes him an intriguing prospect for the Blue Jackets, as he has the raw ability to put the puck in the net, and Pinelli plays with a chip on his shoulder that belies his 5-9 frame. As he got ready for the upcoming season, he largely kept his offseason training regimen intact, but he did see one area he wanted to attack.

“I think the big one is skating,” Pinelli said. “I did a lot of skating this summer. You gotta get up to speed with these guys. They’re grown men, and they can move. Obviously, for me as a smaller guy, I gotta be able to move out there with them. I think that’s one of the biggest ones, and just getting stronger.”

It will be a season of new experiences for Pinelli, and it all starts tonight in the Nickel City. The three games are a chance to turn some heads and build some momentum going into training camp, and Pinelli has the excitement of a kid on Christmas morning as he gets ready to put on the pads and don an NHL sweater again.

“I’ve been waiting all summer,” Pinelli said. “There’s nothing better than to be back, see everyone, see their faces and play game-style situations.”

