Blue Jackets to participate in 2025 Prospects Challenge in Buffalo

Columbus to face New Jersey on Thursday, Buffalo on Saturday and Pittsburgh on Sunday

2526_CBJ_MK_ProspectsChallenge_RosterGraphics_Carousel_A_53_16x9_v2a
By Blue Jackets Staff
BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets will begin preparations for the 2025-26 National Hockey League season at the Prospects Challenge to be held from September 11-15 at LECOM Harborcenter in Buffalo, New York. This year’s participating clubs will include the Blue Jackets along with the Boston Bruins, Buffalo Sabres, New Jersey Devils and Pittsburgh Penguins. Practice sessions and tournament games will be held at LECOM Harborcenter located at 100 Washington Street, Buffalo, New York, 14203 (Phone – 716/855-4767).

The Blue Jackets’ full practice and tournament schedule (subject to change) includes:

Thursday, Sept. 11

11 a.m. – Morning Skate (KeyBank Rink)

7 p.m. – vs. New Jersey Devils (KeyBank Rink)

Friday, Sept. 12

12 p.m. – Practice (New Wave Energy Rink)

Saturday, Sept. 13

11 a.m. – Morning Skate (KeyBank Rink)

7 p.m. – at Buffalo Sabres (KeyBank Rink)

Sunday, Sept. 14

9 a.m. – Practice (New Wave Energy Rink)

3:30 p.m. – at Pittsburgh Penguins (KeyBank Rink)

The Blue Jackets will be coached in Buffalo by Trent Vogelhuber, head coach of the Cleveland Monsters, the club's American Hockey League affiliate. The rookie camp roster features 23 players, including eight that were selected by the team via the NHL Draft. Leading the group of prospects will be the club’s two second round picks from the 2024 draft – defenseman Charlie Elick (34th overall) and goaltender Evan Gardner (60th overall). Other drafted players scheduled to participate in the tournament include: 2025 – C Owen Griffin; 2023 – C Luca Pinelli, C Oiva Keskinen, LW Tyler Peddle; 2022 – RW Jordan Dumais; 2021 – D Guillaume Richard.

The roster also features four players who signed entry level contracts with the club: D Caleb MacDonald and RW Jack Williams in 2025, LW Max McCue in 2024, and G Nolan Lalonde in 2022.

2025 Prospects Challenge Roster (in alphabetical order)

Forwards
Defensemen
Goaltenders
71 Josh Avery
79 Will Bishop
35 Evan Gardner
89 Ryder Boulton
77 Jakub Chromiak
31 Nolan Lalonde
22 Jordan Dumais
57 Charlie Elick
70 Mason Vaccari
96 Owen Griffin
85 P.J. Hagan
95 Brendan Hoffmann
49 Marcus Kearsey
83 Oiva Keskinen
84 Guillaume Richard
93 Max McCue
94 Caleb MacDonald
63 Ryland Mosley
72 Tyler Peddle
53 Luca Pinelli
92 Nicolas Sima
75 Evan Van Gorp
29 Jack Williams
CBJ Buffalo Prospects Challenge Roster 2025
- 0.2 MB
Download CBJ Buffalo Prospects Challenge Roster 2025

Blue Jackets veterans and rookies will open training camp, presented by OhioHealth, with medicals and fitness testing on Wednesday, September 17 with the first day of practice scheduled for the following day. The Blue Jackets open preseason play on Sunday, September 21 vs. St. Louis. The club will open its 25th Anniversary regular season on Thursday, October 9 at the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena.

