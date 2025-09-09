Blue Jackets to participate in 2025 Prospects Challenge in Buffalo

The Columbus Blue Jackets will begin preparations for the 2025-26 National Hockey League season at the Prospects Challenge to be held from September 11-15 at LECOM Harborcenter in Buffalo, New York. This year’s participating clubs will include the Blue Jackets along with the Boston Bruins, Buffalo Sabres, New Jersey Devils and Pittsburgh Penguins. Practice sessions and tournament games will be held at LECOM Harborcenter located at 100 Washington Street, Buffalo, New York, 14203 (Phone – 716/855-4767).

The Blue Jackets’ full practice and tournament schedule (subject to change) includes:

Thursday, Sept. 11

11 a.m. – Morning Skate (KeyBank Rink)

7 p.m. – vs. New Jersey Devils (KeyBank Rink)

Friday, Sept. 12

12 p.m. – Practice (New Wave Energy Rink)

Saturday, Sept. 13

11 a.m. – Morning Skate (KeyBank Rink)

7 p.m. – at Buffalo Sabres (KeyBank Rink)

Sunday, Sept. 14

9 a.m. – Practice (New Wave Energy Rink)

3:30 p.m. – at Pittsburgh Penguins (KeyBank Rink)

The Blue Jackets will be coached in Buffalo by Trent Vogelhuber, head coach of the Cleveland Monsters, the club's American Hockey League affiliate. The rookie camp roster features 23 players, including eight that were selected by the team via the NHL Draft. Leading the group of prospects will be the club’s two second round picks from the 2024 draft – defenseman Charlie Elick (34th overall) and goaltender Evan Gardner (60th overall). Other drafted players scheduled to participate in the tournament include: 2025 – C Owen Griffin; 2023 – C Luca Pinelli, C Oiva Keskinen, LW Tyler Peddle; 2022 – RW Jordan Dumais; 2021 – D Guillaume Richard.

The roster also features four players who signed entry level contracts with the club: D Caleb MacDonald and RW Jack Williams in 2025, LW Max McCue in 2024, and G Nolan Lalonde in 2022.