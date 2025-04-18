Blue Jackets loan Jet Greaves, Denton Mateychuk to Cleveland

Greaves went 7-2-2 with Columbus this season, while Mateychuk had 13 points in 45 appearances

CBJ team update new look
By Blue Jackets Staff
BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets have loaned goaltender Jet Greaves and defenseman Denton Mateychuk to the Cleveland Monsters, the club’s American Hockey League affiliate, President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced tonight.

Greaves, 24, went 7-2-2 with a 1.91 goals-against average, .938 save percentage and two shutouts in 11 appearances with the Blue Jackets this season. The rookie netminder won five-straight games and posted a 0.80 GAA, .975 SV% and two shutouts since being added to the roster on emergency recall on April 10. The 6-0, 190-pound native of Cambridge, Ontario was originally signed by Columbus to a three-year, entry level contract on Feb. 20, 2022.

Mateychuk, 20, recorded four goals and nine assists for 13 points with 20 penalty minutes, 44 shots on goal and finished with a +4 plus/minus rating in 45 appearances with the Blue Jackets in 2024-25. He made his NHL debut vs. Montreal on December 23, collected his first career point vs. Carolina on December 31 and notched his first goal and multi-point effort with 1-1-2 vs. Seattle on January 9. Born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, the 5-11, 185-pound blueliner was selected by Columbus in the first round, 12th overall, at the 2022 NHL Draft.

