New partnership to help kids get in the game 

The goal was to pack the bin, and the mission was accomplished.

Saturday, the Blue Jackets lifted the lid on a new initiative with Leveling the Playing Field, a nationwide organization that looks to remove barriers to youth sports by collecting and distributing new and gently used equipment.

At a kickoff event at OhioHealth Chiller North featuring CBJ goaltender Daniil Tarasov, the ribbon was cut on the first bin, and it didn’t take long for the Fifth Line to do their part. Within the first hour, the new Blue Jackets-branded donation bin was overflowing with gear that will allow Central Ohio kids to get into – and stay in – sports.

“I’ve seen some bins fill up pretty quickly, but this may be the fastest I’ve seen one fill up,” said Eric Rutkowski, Ohio program director for Leveling the Playing Field. “This is one of five CBJ bins, so just think of the volume that will start coming from those. We’re going to be able to help a lot of kids and a lot of programs, so it’s really exciting.”

While hockey is certainly a focus given the high cost of equipment, gear from all sports is welcome as part of the program. To that end, the community answered the call, bringing equipment ranging from golf clubs to softballs and even a canoeing oar.

Blue Jackets fan Kitty Hollingshead Mancil and her husband were among those to contribute, bringing a pair of youth baseball gloves to donate.

“When I was a kid, I didn’t have a lot of these opportunities,” Hollingshead Mancil said. “I was fortunate enough to be able to get secondhand equipment. I love being able to pass that forward to kids in our community here today.”

Tarasov made the first ceremonial donation – and then helped kids on hand fill the bin – but it’s easy for the community to continue taking part. For those who want to lend a hand, five collection bins are located across Central Ohio at Liberty Township/Powell YMCA, OhioHealth Chiller Easton, OhioHealth Chiller Dublin, OhioHealth Chiller North and OhioHealth Ice Haus.