Blue Jackets welcome Caps in final home preseason game

The Blue Jackets will stage their final home preseason game of the 2025 training camp, presented by OhioHealth, on Tuesday when they host Washington at 7 p.m. at Nationwide Arena.

The game will be televised in the Blue Jackets TV market on FanDuel Sports Network and the FanDuel Sports Network App; in outer markets on ESPN+; as well as broadcast on 97.1 The Fan.

With the Blue Jackets down to just 25 players in camp, Columbus will dress a nearly full NHL lineup for the game. Head coach Dean Evason said Monday that will include the preseason debut of defenseman Denton Mateychuk, who missed the start of camp with a groin injury.

TRAINING CAMP, PRESENTED BY OHIOHEALTH

After this, the Blue Jackets and Caps will do it again Saturday night in Washington DC in the Jackets' final preseason contest before the Oct. 9 season opener at Nashville. Columbus has a 2-3-0 record thus far in the preseason.