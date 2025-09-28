Blue Jackets announce latest player assignments

Training camp roster reduced by 13 players; 13 forwards, nine defensemen and three goaltenders remain

cbj team update
By Blue Jackets Staff
BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets have reduced their training camp roster by 13 players, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today. The training camp roster now stands at 25 players, including 13 forwards, nine defensemen and three goaltenders.

Columbus loaned the following players to the Cleveland Monsters, the club’s American Hockey League affiliate: F Luca Del Bel Belluz, F James Malatesta, F Max McCue, F Luca Pinelli, F Jack Williams, D Corson Ceulemans, D Stanislav Svozil and G Nolan Lalonde. The team has also placed the following players on waivers for the purposes of assignment to Cleveland: F Hudson Fasching, F Brendan Gaunce and F Mikael Pyyhtia. In addition, F Oiva Keskinen was assigned to Tappara (Liiga/Finland) and D Brendan Smith was released from his professional tryout contract.

The Blue Jackets return to preseason action on Tuesday when they host the Washington Capitals. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast live on FanDuel Sports Network and the FanDuel Sports Network app. Fans can also listen to the game on Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, BlueJackets.com and the Blue Jackets app.

