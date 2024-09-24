Blue Jackets host St. Louis in preseason home opener

The Blue Jackets have announced their game roster for the first home preseason game of 2024. Columbus will host St. Louis at Nationwide Arena on Wednesday night at 7 p.m.

The game will be broadcast on 97.1 The Fan and streamed on BlueJackets.com and the CBJ app.

The roster includes alternate captains Sean Kuraly and Erik Gudbranson as well as the team's top goal scorer from a season ago, Kirill Marchenko, and leader in goalie appearances in Elvis Merzlikins.

The full roster for the game is listed below in numerical order.