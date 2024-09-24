Blue Jackets host St. Louis in preseason home opener

Columbus welcomes the Blues to town Wednesday night for the first game of the year in Nationwide Arena

BLUE JACKETS VS BLUES ROSTER
By Jeff Svoboda
@JacketsInsider BlueJackets.com

The Blue Jackets have announced their game roster for the first home preseason game of 2024. Columbus will host St. Louis at Nationwide Arena on Wednesday night at 7 p.m.

The game will be broadcast on 97.1 The Fan and streamed on BlueJackets.com and the CBJ app.

The roster includes alternate captains Sean Kuraly and Erik Gudbranson as well as the team's top goal scorer from a season ago, Kirill Marchenko, and leader in goalie appearances in Elvis Merzlikins.

TRAINING CAMP, PRESENTED BY OHIOHEALTH

The full roster for the game is listed below in numerical order.

Forwards

7 Sean Kuraly
12 Owen Sillinger
21 James van Riemsdyk
45 Gavin Brindley
53 Luca Pinelli
59 Yegor Chinakhov
63 Jake Gaudet
65 Luca Del Bel Belluz
67 James Malatesta
82 Mikael Pyyhtia
86 Kirill Marchenko
91 Kent Johnson

Defensemen

2 Jake Christiansen
5 Denton Mateychuk
9 Ivan Provorov
34 Cole Clayton
44 Erik Gudbranson
78 Damon Severson

Goaltenders

36 Zach Sawchenko
90 Elvis Merzlikins
