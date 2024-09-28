Blue Jackets welcome Buffalo to Nationwide Arena

Columbus hosts the Sabres in preseason game No. 4 on Saturday night

ROSTER 16X9 (1)
By Jeff Svoboda
By Jeff Svoboda

The Blue Jackets are back in action Saturday night in Nationwide Arena as they welcome Buffalo for a 7 p.m. start.

The game will be broadcast on 93.3 The Bus and streamed on BlueJackets.com as well as the CBJ app.

The fourth of eight preseason games on the docket this fall will see team captain Boone Jenner, alternate captain Zach Werenski and offseason acquisition Sean Monahan make their debuts as the Blue Jackets dress an NHL-caliber roster.

TRAINING CAMP, PRESENTED BY OHIOHEALTH

The full roster for the game is listed below in numerical order.

Forwards

4 Cole Sillinger
7 Sean Kuraly
10 Dmitri Voronkov
12 Owen Sillinger
19 Adam Fantilli
21 James van Riemsdyk
23 Sean Monahan
24 Mathieu Olivier
38 Boone Jenner
59 Yegor Chinakhov
86 Kirill Marchenko
91 Kent Johnson

Defensemen

2 Jake Christiansen
8 Zach Werenski
9 Ivan Provorov
44 Erik Gudbranson
55 David Jiricek
78 Damon Severson

Goaltenders

73 Jet Greaves
90 Elvis Merzlikins

