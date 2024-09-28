Blue Jackets welcome Buffalo to Nationwide Arena

The Blue Jackets are back in action Saturday night in Nationwide Arena as they welcome Buffalo for a 7 p.m. start.

The game will be broadcast on 93.3 The Bus and streamed on BlueJackets.com as well as the CBJ app.

The fourth of eight preseason games on the docket this fall will see team captain Boone Jenner, alternate captain Zach Werenski and offseason acquisition Sean Monahan make their debuts as the Blue Jackets dress an NHL-caliber roster.

The full roster for the game is listed below in numerical order.