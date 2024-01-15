Local family has found a community in hockey

Scottye and Michele Cash figured their oldest son Jake would want to play sports at some point, but they didn’t expect that sport would be hockey.

But sure enough, one day a few years ago, Jake came home from kindergarten and – thanks to a classmate who had started playing the sport – requested to get into hockey.

The Cash family was able get some gear together with help from that classmate’s mother – Natalie Darr, one of the owners of RBar and a hockey player herself – and got Jake into hockey. Later, the Cash’s triplets Jackson, Mackenzie and Cooper saw Jake playing and wanted to play, too.

Along the way, the hockey bug bit Scottye, too. Over the past few years, the Cashes have gone from a group that had no hockey background to suddenly becoming one of Columbus’ biggest hockey families.

And it’s fair to say there are no regrets.

“Becoming a hockey family helped build our community,” Scottye said ahead of today’s Blue Jackets Hockey is for Everyone game vs. Vancouver. “This hockey community has been so important to us, as we have all developed lifelong friends. In essence, strangers became friends, and those friends became family.

“The kids all feel the same way, and when we ask for some logistical support, the hockey families come through for us. The majority of the coaches that the kids have had have been just absolutely amazing, as they have focused on teaching the kids to be leaders and good teammates in addition to skills needed for hockey.”

Of all the members of the family who seem most surprised by the development, it would be Scottye. An associate professor of social work at Ohio State, Scottye had tried a variety of sports in life but had never found one that she fell in love with until she put the skates on.

As she watched her kids come to enjoy skating around the ice, Scottye thought it was worth trying herself. She attended a few Women’s Learn to Play events with Darr, who introduced Cash to the Columbus women’s league through the Chiller Adult Hockey League, and is now regular player in the CAHL’s E League.

“Mind you, I had never played hockey before and had only skated maybe 10 times in my life,” she said. “After playing for a few weeks, I was hooked, although my skating and playing skills were a little rough. I decided that I loved the sport and also loved sharing this sport with the kids.

“For me, I started out looking like Bambi on ice. I may have made a little progress since I started, but that is up for debate. What I know for sure is that I finally found my people, to where I was accepted for who I was. Hockey and the friendships I have made have helped me change my life in so many positive ways."