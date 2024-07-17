New CBJ-themed playground to have big impact at YWCA shelter

We can almost guarantee you’ve never quite seen a playground like this.

Composed of three different areas to allow children of all ages to have fun, the new playground at the YWCA Family Center in Columbus doesn’t look like the kind of place you grew up with.

There’s the Safe and Sound Playground, an age-appropriate soft play area for children ages 0-5; the Daycare Playground, which looks like a much more traditional playground for children ages 5-12; and last but not least, the Sports Court, a multiuse court to engage children in active and organized play. It’s all possible in part because of a $326,000 grant from the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation dedicated in 2022, as well as contributions from other members of the Columbus community.

And that’s a great thing for the YWCA, which provides an essential service for kids and families in need in Central Ohio.

“We have something for everybody, and I think that’s really important,” Elizabeth Brown, president and CEO of YWCA Columbus, said at a ribbon-cutting ceremony last Thursday. “It’s a whole new chapter in the ways in which we can serve the kids who are staying with us.”

That’s especially important because the kids who are there are in a time of need. In 2005, the YWCA responded to a community call to take over emergency shelter and services for families without homes. Many are working poor and unable to meet high housing costs; many are women raising children alone.