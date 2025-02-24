Blue Jackets Foundation's 'The CannonBall' brings the groove and gives back

More than $500,000 was raised at the disco-inspired night supporting kids in central Ohio

021925_Cannonball-0360
By Blue Jackets Staff
@BlueJacketsNHL BlueJackets.com

On Wednesday, February 19, the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation hosted “The CannonBall,” presented by Bartha and Bread Financial, at Kemba Live!. This signature event largely supports the team’s commitment to benefiting the health and wellness of kids in central Ohio through the areas of pediatric cancer, education, health and safety and the growth and development of youth hockey.

The annual event raises funds to further vital programs and make a positive impact on the lives of local youth. This year, the foundation raised more than $500,000, surpassing last year’s $450,000.

“‘The CannonBall’ is a testament to the incredible impact we can make when our community comes together. The funds raised through this event allow us to support vital programs that enhance the health, education, and well-being of children across central Ohio. Whether it’s helping a child battle pediatric cancer, providing access to youth hockey, or ensuring kids have the resources they need to thrive, we are honored to play a role in creating brighter futures for the next generation,” said Blue Jackets Foundation Executive Director Andee Cochren.

Toward the end of the night, the room’s attention shifted to the stage, where the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation announced the names of four courageous children positively impacted by the sport of hockey. Each child walked across the stage hand-in-hand with the Blue Jackets player who played a pivotal role in their journey of overcoming adversity. Elvis Merzlikins, Daniil Tarasov, Adam Fantilli and Erik Gudbranson each accompanied one of the four honorees — Zavier Sexton (8), Graham Smith (6), Bryce Miller (11) and Natalie Vulhop (11) — on stage.

Zavier, a resilient survivor of a car accident; Graham, a courageous pediatric cancer hero; Bryce, a surgical miracle; and Natalie, a determined warrior overcoming health challenges, each with a unique story but connected through their bravery, love of hockey, and profound influence on the Blue Jackets.

The evening ended with guests grooving to '70s disco hits from The Boogie Knights, mingling with Blue Jackets players and coaches, and taking advantage of the many photo opportunities.

To learn more about the Blue Jackets Foundation and the work they do in the community, visit BlueJackets.com/Foundation.

