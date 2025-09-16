Golf Classic is another winning day for the Blue Jackets Foundation

Hockey players and coaches are competitive by nature no matter what the activity, so each of the CBJ representatives arrived at Double Eagle hoping to see their name added to the trophy at the end of the round.

On this day, that honor went to the director of player personnel Chris Clark, CBJ wing Yegor Chinakhov and their group from team partner OhioHealth, though captain Boone Jenner said that likely wouldn’t end any locker room ribbing between the Blue Jackets players.

“We don’t have eyes on each other, so there’s always a lot of bickering,” Jenner said. “Especially whoever wins, the number they come in at, there’s a lot of controversy about that. But we have fun with it. There are some challenges out there just for (the players) like longest drive and closest to the pin, so hopefully we’ll see who’s the best in those at least.”

The golf program matched 24 foursomes featuring Blue Jackets fans and team partners with a CBJ player, coach, alum or celebrity, with each group having the ability to bid on their representative at a pre-event draft presented by Nationwide. The opening program also featured remarks from Lyttle highlighting the history of the Foundation’s philanthropy as well as alternate governor John H. McConnell II, who participated in the golf classic with his father, majority owner John P. McConnell.

A post-round cocktail hour presented by G&J Pepsi celebrated the day’s top players, and a silent auction featured items ranging from signed Blue Jackets items to exclusive team experiences to historic sports memorabilia. Golfers received a gift bag featuring player-signed bottles from Tito’s Handmade Vodka and were treated to an on-course cookout while enjoying the day with their CBJ celebrity.

David Brinkman, a partner and senior wealth manager at Schneider Downs, was paired with CBJ president of hockey operations Don Waddell during his first time at the event. To Brinkman, the day was a win-win, as he had the chance to get to know the leader of the Blue Jackets front office as well as support such an important cause.

“One of our core values as a firm is paying it back in the communities that we work and live in, and this is a perfect match,” Brinkman said. “When we thought of the partnership with the Blue Jackets, it’s about being visible in the community and benefitting kids in the community.”

While Jenner wasn’t able to leave with his name on the trophy, the CBJ captain said the day was most about coming together and giving back.

“It really feels like when you’re part of the Blue Jackets, you’re part of the community, and vice versa,” Jenner said. “It’s such a cool feeling, and that’s why we enjoy these events so much. For us, it’s a fun day and the least we can do to help this cause that goes so far in our community.”

Other partners for the Golf Classic included Idegy (golf cart sponsor), Bartha (practice facility), Performance Columbus (hole-in-one contest) and Telhio (player putt) as well as hole sponsors ADS, Scotts, Limitless Limo, Magnetic Springs and the Central Midwest Council of Carpenters.