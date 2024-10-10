Blue Jackets forward Boone Jenner undergoes shoulder surgery

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Boone Jenner underwent surgery on Wednesday to repair an injured shoulder, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today. The surgery was performed by Dr. Peter Millett at The Steadman Clinic in Vail, Colorado. Jenner suffered the injury in practice on October 4.

“Boone Jenner had successful shoulder surgery on Wednesday. He’ll begin his rehabilitation very soon and our hope is he can return before the end of the season,” said Waddell. “His loss will be felt by our club, but we have a strong leadership group in place and players will be given an opportunity to take on greater roles on and off the ice.”

Jenner, 31, has registered 192 goals and 172 assists for 364 points with 410 penalty minutes and 1,790 shots on goal in 715 career games with the Blue Jackets since making his NHL debut in 2013-14. The team’s captain since 2021-22, he is the franchise’s all-time leader in games played and ranks third in goals and points. He finished second on the team in goals in 2023-24 with 22-13-35, 28 PIM and 155 shots on goal, while averaging 20:06 of ice time in 58 appearances. The 6-2, 209-pound native of Dorchester, Ontario was selected by the Blue Jackets in the second round, 37th overall, at the 2011 NHL Draft.

Columbus begins its 24th regular season tonight at the Minnesota Wild. Game time from Xcel Energy Center is 8 p.m. ET. Live coverage on Bally Sports Ohio begins with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show starting at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.