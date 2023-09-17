Blue Jackets end Traverse City prospects tourney with loss to Dallas

News Feed

blue jackets watch traverse city games

Watch live! Blue Jackets wrap up Traverse City prospect tournament
blue jackets win wild game in traverse city over detroit

Fantilli nets hat trick as Blue Jackets post wild 10-7 win in Traverse City
adam fantilli wears blue jackets sweater for the first time

Fantilli has 'unreal' experience wearing Blue Jackets sweater for first time
blue jackets beat maple leafs in traverse city

Blue Jackets open prospects tournament with 7-3 win over Toronto
david jiricek ready for year two with blue jackets

Jiricek learned a lot from year one with the Blue Jackets
columbus blue jackets statements mike babcock boone jenner

Columbus Blue Jackets statements
cooper hackett columbus youngster already making waves in hockey world

Central Ohio youngster is already making waves in the hockey world
blue jackets summer spotlight erik gudbranson

Summer Spotlight: Gudbranson brings experience to the CBJ blue line
summer spotlight blue jackets liam foudy

Summer Spotlight: Foudy hopes to build on strong finish
blue jackets 2023 Traverse City release

Blue Jackets to participate in 2023 NHL Prospects Tournament in Traverse City, Mich. 
Family Value Pack

Columbus Blue Jackets launch Family Value Pack for 2023-24 Season
Jenner Summer Spotlight

Summer Spotlight: Jenner leads the way for the Blue Jackets
Roslovic summer spotlight

Summer Spotlight: Roslovic wants to keep getting better
blue jackets summer spotlight daniil tarasov

Summer Spotlight: Tarasov puts the 'big' in next big thing
blue jackets summer spotlight kent johnson

Summer Spotlight: Johnson made a big splash in his rookie season
blue jackets summer spotlight david jiricek

Summer Spotlight: Jiricek impressed in his first year with CBJ
blue jackets summer spotlight cole sillinger

Summer Spotlight: Sillinger looks to learn from difficult second season
American Red Cross and CBJ partner for month long campaign

American Red Cross and Blue Jackets partner for month long campaign

Blue Jackets end Traverse City prospects tourney with loss to Dallas

With Columbus resting its top players, the Stars battled back for the win thanks to a four-goal third period

Dallas TC recap
By Jeff Svoboda
@JacketsInsider BlueJackets.com

Columbus’ undefeated run at the 2023 NHL Prospects Tournament in Traverse City., Mich., came to an end Sunday as Dallas fought back to earn a 6-3 victory at Centre Ice Arena. The Blue Jackets finished the tournament with a 2-1 record.

Game in a Paragraph  

The Blue Jackets decided not to dress Adam Fantilli, Jordan Dumais, James Malatesta, Denton Mateychuk and David Jiricek in the final contest of the tournament. Dallas was on the front foot for much of the contest, including an early 11-1 advantage in shots on goal, but the Blue Jackets hung with them, tying the score at 1 in the first period and holding a 3-2 lead after two frames. But the Stars finally took advantage in the third, scoring three times early in the final period and then finishing things off.

Quote of the Game

CBJ general manager Jarmo Kekalainen on the tournament: “There were a lot of good performances, especially the first two games. You could see we were missing quite a few of the top guys today. I think it was five players we took out of the lineup today. It was a different game, obviously, but they competed hard, and I’m proud of all those guys. It was a good tournament. I was very happy with the first two games, how our top prospects performed.”

CBJ Standouts  

  • Pavel Cajan stopped 24 of 26 shots against while playing the first 30 minutes in net.
  • Dmitri Voronkov scored his first goal in a CBJ sweater, tallying on a breakaway in the second period.
  • Kocha Delic and Cameron Butler also scored for the Blue Jackets.

Quick Recap  

Dallas didn’t need long to take the lead, as a shot from defenseman Artem Grushnikov got through a screen and sailed past Cajan just 1:09 into the game. The Stars pushed hard for a second goal but were denied by Cajan, who finished with 16 saves in the period, and the Blue Jackets found their footing and tied the score at the 9:36 mark when Stanislav Svozil found Delic open in the slot for a shot past goalie Remi Poirier.

The Stars regained the lead just 47 seconds into the second period on the power play as Logan Stankoven’s shot from low on the left hit a stick and got past Cajan. Columbus took its only lead of the game later in the period with a pair of goals just 2:23 apart, as Butler deflected Corson Ceulemans’ shot past Poirier at 3:16 and Voronkov took advantage of a breakaway by scoring five-hole in the final minute of the frame.

The Stars did what they had to do in the third, though, tying the score when Gavin White’s shot through a screen beat Nolan Lalonde 1:59 into the frame. Just 49 seconds later, Francesco Arcuri scored on Oskar Back’s shot from right in front to give Dallas the lead for good, and Matthew Seminoff tallied a shorthanded off a turnover at 15:38. Chase Wheatcroft added a late power-play goal for Dallas to set the final score.

Notable   

The Blue Jackets rested their top players, but Dumais (4-4-8), Fantilli (3-4-7) and Mateychuk (0-7-7) remained the three leading scorers of the tournament pending the results of the finale between Detroit and Toronto. … Columbus and Dallas finished the tournament with matching 2-1-0 records. The Maple Leafs could tie the two with a win over the Red Wings this afternoon. ... Columbus went 7 for 9 on the power play the first two games but was 0-4 in this one. 

Up Next  

The Blue Jackets have concluded the tournament, and the team’s 2023 training camp, presented by OhioHealth, begins Wednesday with the first on-ice action occurring a day later.