Blue Jackets drop opener at Prospects Challenge

The Blue Jackets began the 2025 edition of the annual Prospects Challenge in Buffalo with an 8-2 loss to New Jersey on Thursday night.

Game in a Paragraph

Columbus never led in the game, but the Blue Jackets' youngsters hung in there and were down 3-2 midway through the second period before the Devils scored five straight goals to put the game away. Forward Nathan Lecompte and defenseman Mikael Diotte led the New Jersey attack with a pair of goals apiece.

CBJ Standouts

Finnish center Oiva Keskinen, a 2023 seventh-round pick, scored the first goal for the Blue Jackets.

Jack Williams, who was signed as a free agent after topping a point per game last year at Northeastern University, scored the second CBJ goal on a fantastic individual effort.

Wearing the captain's "C," 2023 fourth-round pick Luca Pinelli assisted on Keskinen’s goal and had a number of other scoring chances.

Quote of the Game

Head coach Trent Vogelhuber: "I think we came out really excited and maybe a little overzealous and give up some odd-man rushes, but they battled hard. I think there's a lot of ways we'll be able to simplify the game and be way better, but a good push from a lot of guys. It's step one here for a lot of players coming out of summer so there are areas to improve, and we're looking forward to the next one."

How It Happened

The Blue Jackets were outshot 14-4 and faced a 2-1 deficit after the opening frame, as the Devils scored twice to sandwich a goal by Keskinen. Diotte opened the scoring on a deflected shot off a faceoff win at 8:14, but the Jackets answered on a nice passing play. Keskinen and Pinelli worked a give-and-go up the ice, as Pinelli took Keskinen’s pass, swept wide and returned the puck for the Finnish forward to corral and sneak past goalie Tyler Brennan with 3:00 on the clock. However, Lecompte deflected another Diotte shot past goalie Nolan Lalonde with 1:00 on the clock to restore the Devils’ lead.

In the second, just as in the first, the Blue Jackets were outscored 2-1 to fall into a 4-2 deficit after two periods. New Jersey extended its lead to 3-1 just 3:37 into the frame as second-round draft pick Seamus Casey made a nice move at the blue line to find open ice and fired past Lalonde. Columbus got back within one with 11:49 on the clock as Williams stole a puck at center ice and then buried his own rebound chance past Brennan, but New Jersey made it 4-2 just 1:40 later. Evan Gardner went between the pipes to replace Lalonde for the second half of the game, but Diotte was wide open coming down from the right point and beat him through a screen. The Blue Jackets had a 4-on-3 power-play chance late in the frame, but Pinelli hit the post and was denied on a good look by Brennan.

In the third, the Blue Jackets were unable to mount a rally. Gardner made an early breakaway save on David Rozsival, but the Devils were able to score four times in the final 10:10 of action. Dylan Wendt was the first to get on the board as he streaked in down the wing, then Lecompte tallied on a cross-crease feed to make it 6-2. Brian Carrabes put in a rebound off the post to make it 7-2 before a wicked tight-angle shot from Shane Lachance set the final score.

Notable

New Jersey had a 31-22 edge in shots on goal. ... Lalonde finished with 10 saves on 13 shots against, while Gardner stopped 13 of 18 against. ... Brennan made 20 saves in the Devils’ net. ... CBJ forwards Ryder Boulton and Nicholas Sima picked up fighting majors. ... A 2021 sixth-round pick, Lachance is the son of former CBJ defenseman Scott Lachance. ... With 10 prospects playing college hockey this season and unable to participate in the tournament, only eight CBJ draft picks are on the roster while four others have signed entry level contracts.

Roster Report

Pinelli wore the captain designation for the Blue Jackets in the game, while Williams and defenseman Guillaume Richard were alternates. The CBJ scratches were forward Josh Avery, defenseman Jakub Chromiak and goalie Mason Vaccari, all free agent invitees.

Up Next

The Blue Jackets have Friday off but return to action Saturday night at 7 p.m. to take on the Sabres in game two of three in Buffalo.