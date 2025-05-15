Inclusive playground brings a CBJ theme to Delaware State Park

As Blake Mompher used his wheelchair to follow Stinger around, his mother, Megan, couldn’t help but relax.

The 11-year-old Blue Jackets fan was in his element at the ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday morning for a new CBJ-themed, inclusive playground at Delaware State Park, taking advantage of the new facility by having fun with his favorite mascot.

Stinger won’t be at the new playground every day, but there’s a good chance Blake – who has spina bifida and lives five minutes up the road in Delaware – might be.

“Blake already said, ‘Can we go every day?’” Megan said. “That’s fine with me. I have another child that likes to play on playgrounds too, his little brother. They can come and play together, and that’s a great thing.”

Blake was far from the only youngster to show up and have fun on day one. Despite a consistent drizzle of rain, plenty of kids were eager to run around with Stinger and special guest Smokey Bear, talk to the Ohio State Parks naturalists who brought an owl – fittingly named Owl Capone – and turtle for show, and enjoy the amenities of a park designed for all.

“When these projects come online, the first day is always so exciting because we get to see them actually being used by the families,” said Andee Cochren, executive director of the Blue Jackets Foundation. “When you hear all the squeals of laughter and joy, see the smiles, everyone looking around seeing something new for the first time, touching, feeling, exploring – it's really heartwarming to be able to come and see these projects being used in our community.”

And while this is the 14th CBJ-themed playground built by the Blue Jackets Foundation and its community partners over the past 25 years, it holds a special place in that legacy. The foundation partnered with the Ohio State Parks Foundation to provide a destination for park visitors that allows outdoor activities for all kids to move, play and have fun.