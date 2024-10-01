Blue Jackets continue preseason at St. Louis

The Blue Jackets have announced their game roster for Tuesday night as the Columbus plays its sixth of eight preseason games at St. Louis.

The 8 p.m. ET game will be broadcast on 97.1 The Fan and streamed on BlueJackets.com as well as the CBJ app.

The teams previously met in exhibition action last Wednesday in Nationwide Arena, with Columbus scoring once in each period to pull away to a 3-0 victory. The Blue Jackets enter having won three of the last four contests, moving their preseason record to 3-2-0.

Both CBJ goal scorers from Monday night's 3-2 loss to the Caps, forward Luca Del Bel Belluz and defenseman Denton Mateychuk, return to the lineup tonight in the Gateway to the West.

The full roster for the game is listed below in numerical order.