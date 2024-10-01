Blue Jackets continue preseason at St. Louis

Columbus hits the road to play the Blues its sixth preseason contest of eight tonight

cbj@stl
By Jeff Svoboda
@JacketsInsider BlueJackets.com

The Blue Jackets have announced their game roster for Tuesday night as the Columbus plays its sixth of eight preseason games at St. Louis.

The 8 p.m. ET game will be broadcast on 97.1 The Fan and streamed on BlueJackets.com as well as the CBJ app.

The teams previously met in exhibition action last Wednesday in Nationwide Arena, with Columbus scoring once in each period to pull away to a 3-0 victory. The Blue Jackets enter having won three of the last four contests, moving their preseason record to 3-2-0.

TRAINING CAMP, PRESENTED BY OHIOHEALTH

Both CBJ goal scorers from Monday night's 3-2 loss to the Caps, forward Luca Del Bel Belluz and defenseman Denton Mateychuk, return to the lineup tonight in the Gateway to the West.

The full roster for the game is listed below in numerical order.

Forwards

7 Sean Kuraly
10 Dmitri Voronkov
18 Dylan Gambrell
19 Adam Fantilli
24 Mathieu Olivier
45 Gavin Brindley
59 Yegor Chinakhov
63 Jake Gaudet
64 Trey Fix-Wolansky
65 Luca Del Bel Belluz
67 James Malatesta
82 Mikael Pyyhtia

Defensemen

2 Jake Christiansen
5 Denton Mateychuk
22 Jordan Harris
34 Cole Clayton
55 David Jiricek
81 Stanislav Svozil

Goaltenders

36 Zach Sawchenko
73 Jet Greaves
