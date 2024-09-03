Blue Jackets invite fans to candlelight vigil in remembrance of Johnny, Matthew Gaudreau

The vigil will be held Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. on the Front St. Plaza outside Nationwide Arena

gaudreau brothers
By Blue Jackets Staff
@BlueJacketsNHL BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets invite fans to a candlelight vigil in remembrance of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau on Wednesday, September 4 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The vigil will be held on the Front Street Plaza outside the east entrance to Nationwide Arena.

The vigil will include brief remarks from the Blue Jackets organization, as well as 13:21 of silent remembrance reflecting the number 13 Johnny wore with the Blue Jackets, Calgary Flames and Boston College and the number 21 that Matthew wore at Boston College.

