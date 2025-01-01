The best Blue Jackets games of 2024

A lot can happen in a year, and that was certainly the case for the Blue Jackets.

Since Jan. 1, 2024, the Blue Jackets have a new head coach in Dean Evason and a new general manager, Don Waddell. A number of regulars have been added to the roster, including top-line center Sean Monahan, and a new class of draft picks was headlined by first-round selection Cayden Lindstrom.

On the ice, Zach Werenski has gone from an All-Star into a Norris Trophy-caliber defenseman as well as a member of Team USA for the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off. Kirill Marchenko has developed into one of the top scorers in the league, while such young players as Dmitri Voronkov, Kent Johnson and Adam Fantilli have continued to grow their games.

Of course, the Blue Jackets also had to deal with tragedy with the offseason passing of All-Star forward Johnny Gaudreau, an event that shocked but ultimately united the hockey community. The memory of Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, will forever remain in the thoughts of the Blue Jackets organization.

But when you come down to it, what the sport is all about are the games. A banged-up Columbus team had some strong moments down the stretch of last season, and the Blue Jackets have become one of the more entertaining teams in the NHL this year, boasting one of the top-scoring squads in the league and sitting in playoff contention as we ring in 2025.

Columbus won 31 games during the calendar year, including some that stood out above the rest. Here are five games we’ll remember from 2024, in reverse chronological order.

Dec. 27: Blue Jackets 6, Bruins 2

Boston has been one of the most consistently successful franchises in the NHL, but the Blue Jackets were the better team throughout this game in a comprehensive victory against the Bruins. A holiday sellout crowd saw the Blue Jackets pull away with four goals in the second period, and Columbus scored three power-play tallies for the first time since 2021. Both Sean Monahan and Dmitri Voronkov scored two goals, Kirill Marchenko had a goal and two assists, and Zach Werenski had four assists to tie his own franchise record for a defenseman. The Blue Jackets dominated just about every statistical category on the way to the big win over the Bruins.