Columbus Blue Jackets Announce Roster Moves

Columbus Blue Jackets General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced the following roster moves today.

The Blue Jackets placed the following players on Injured Reserve:

D Adam Boqvist (retroactive to December 5); Expected to miss four weeks with a shoulder strain suffered vs. Los Angeles
G Elvis Merzlikins (retroactive to December 5); Expected to miss a week with an illness
F Cole Sillinger (retroactive to November 26); Day-to-Day with an upper body injury suffered vs. Montreal

Columbus has also recalled the following players from the American Hockey League’s Cleveland Monsters:

D Nick Blankenburg (emergency recall)
F Emil Bemstrom
G Jet Greaves (emergency recall)

The team has also altered G Daniil Tarasov’s Long-Term Injured Reserve (LTI) conditioning assignment with the Monsters to a regular conditioning assignment.

Boqvist, 23, has registered three assists with 14 shots on goal and a +3 plus/minus rating in 13 appearances with the Blue Jackets this season.  He has posted 22-56-78 with 40 penalty minutes and 235 shots on goal in 187 career NHL games with the Blue Jackets and Chicago Blackhawks since his debut in 2019-20.  The 6-0, 189-pound native of Falun, Sweden, who was selected by Chicago eighth overall at the 2018 NHL Draft, was acquired by Columbus in a trade on July 23, 2021.

Merzlikins, 29, has gone 6-8-4 with a 3.10 goals-against average (GAA) and .910 save percentage (SV%) in 19 contests with the team this season.  A native of Riga, Latvia, he has posted a 61-70-26 record with a 3.13 GAA, .906 SV% and nine shutouts in 169 career games with the Blue Jackets since making his league debut in 2019-20.  The 6-3, 184-pound netminder was selected by Columbus in the third round, 76th overall, at the 2014 NHL Draft.

Sillinger, 20, has recorded 1-8-9 with 15 penalty minutes and 42 shots on goal in 24 games this season.  The 6-1, 199-pound forward has notched 20-31-51, 74 penalty minutes and 283 shots on goal since making his NHL debut in 2021-22.  Born in Columbus, Ohio, he was selected by the Blue Jackets in the first round, 12th overall, at the 2021 NHL Draft.

Blankenburg, 25, has collected 4-10-14, 20 penalty minutes and 63 shots on goal in 43 career games with the Blue Jackets since making his NHL debut in 2021-22.  He recorded 4-10-14 and 16 PIM in 36 outings with the club in 2022-23.  The 5-9, 180-pound native of Washington, Michigan ranks second among Monsters defensemen in goals (tied), assists and points in 2023-24 with 3-8-11 and 20 PIM in 18 contests.  He originally signed a one-year, entry level contract with Columbus on Apr. 8, 2022.

Bemstrom, 24, has recorded 3-1-4 with four penalty minutes, three power play goals and 20 shots on goal in 12 contests with the Blue Jackets this season.  He has totaled 29-33-62 with 22 PIM, 12 power play goals and 302 shots on goal in 184 career games with the Blue Jackets since making his NHL debut in 2019-20.  The 6-0, 195-pound native of Nykoping, Sweden has added 26-21-47, 12 PIM, 11 PPG and 117 shots on goal in 33 career AHL games with the Monsters, including 10-4-14 in eight outings in 2023-24.  He was selected by the Blue Jackets in the fourth round, 117th overall, at the 2017 NHL Draft.

Greaves, 22, set franchise records for saves and shots faced by a goaltender in his Blue Jackets and NHL debuts when he turned aside 46-of-49 shots (.939 SV%) in a 4-2 loss at Toronto on Apr. 4, 2023.  A native of Cambridge, Ontario, he has posted a 40-31-7 record with a 3.00 GAA, .901 SV% and four shutouts in 84 career AHL games with the Monsters since making his pro debut in 2021-22.  He is tied for third in the AHL in wins in 2023-24, registering a 9-3-0 record with a 3.09 GAA and .899 SV% in 12 outings.  The 6-0, 191-pound netminder was originally signed by the Blue Jackets to a three-year, entry level contract on Feb. 20, 2022.

The Blue Jackets return to action on Thursday when they visit the New York Islanders.  Game time from UBS Arena is 7:30 p.m. ET.  Live coverage on Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports + and the Bally Sports app begins at 7 p.m. ET.  The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.

