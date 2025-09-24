Blue Jackets announce Hyundai as proud partner, launch Face-Off Program to support pediatric cancer

The Columbus Blue Jackets are proud to welcome Hyundai as a Proud Partner, marking the start of a dynamic collaboration focused on community impact. Central to the partnership is the launch of the Face-Off Program, a season-long initiative that turns every home face-off win into a meaningful contribution to pediatric cancer research and care through Hyundai Hope on Wheels.

For each face-off won by the Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena, Hyundai will donate $50 to pediatric cancer initiatives. The season will conclude with a check presentation recognizing the total donation and celebrating its impact.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Hyundai as a Proud Partner of the Blue Jackets and to launch the Face-Off Program together,” said Blue Jackets Vice President of Corporate Partnerships Ryan Shirk. “Pediatric cancer has been a pillar of our community efforts since our inaugural season, and this partnership builds on that legacy in a powerful way. It’s more than a sponsorship. It’s a shared commitment to making a difference for children and families across central Ohio.”

Hyundai Hope on Wheels, a nonprofit dedicated to ending childhood cancer, has awarded over $277 million in research grants to children’s hospitals nationwide, including more than $5 million to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus. Earlier today, the organization hosted its signature Handprint Ceremony, where children affected by cancer placed painted handprints on a Hyundai vehicle to symbolize their fight and hope for a cure.

To learn more about the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation and its long-standing commitment to supporting pediatric cancer initiatives, visit www.BlueJackets.com/Foundation.