Blue Jackets announce two new exclusive apparel lines

The Columbus Blue Jackets are excited to announce two new apparel lines, The Kepi Collection and Line Change, now available exclusively through the team’s Official Store, The Blue Line. The Kepi Collection consists of business-casual pieces adorned with a Blue Jackets brandmark, offering a more subtle display of CBJ fandom. The Blue Jackets Collection from Line Change is an assortment of fashionable, quality clothing for female fans designed purposefully for those who want to show their CBJ support in style.

“We recognize that The Fifth Line has several options when it comes to shopping for their Blue Jackets gear so we wanted to provide them with a variety of unique, comfortable and exceptional attire they cannot get anywhere else,” said Delaware North Retail Director Robin Vlah. “Whether you are dressing up or dressing down, The Blue Line has something for you to wear while showing your support for the Blue Jackets.”

Named after the hat worn by Union soldiers, The Kepi Collection provides options for the office or golf course with polo shirts, zip-up jackets, button-up shirts and more. The high-quality apparel line incorporates a variety of features including moisture-wicking fabric, natural sunblock, odor guard, wind resistance and more.

For the female fan, the Blue Jackets partnered with Line Change to bring in a variety of fashion-forward, minimalist designs that still provide a bold statement. The collection consists of oversized, relaxed fits including tees, jackets, hooded sweatshirts, hats and more. For every purchase of a Line Change item, a percentage of profits will go back to the Blue Jackets Foundation.

The Kepi Collection is available online or at a roaming pop-up location in Nationwide Arena during games. The location will vary for each game, providing fans in different seating locations with the opportunity to browse the apparel without the lines in the store. Line Change is available both online and in-store at The Blue Line at Nationwide Arena.

Fans can also shop in-store, or online, for additional items exclusive to The Blue Line from lines such as WEAR by Erin Andrews, TravisMathew, Where I’m From, New Era, Lululemon, and more.

Visit The Blue Line at www.TheBlueLineOnline.com to shop now.