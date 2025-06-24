Blue Jackets announce 2025 preseason schedule

Club will play seven-game preseason slate ahead of 25th Anniversary campaign

2526_CBJ_MK_Schedule_PreseasonRelease_Social_1920x1080_16x9_v2d
By Blue Jackets Staff
BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets will play a seven-game preseason schedule, including four home contests at Nationwide Arena, prior to the team’s 25th Anniversary campaign during the 2025-26 National Hockey League season, the club announced today. Columbus kicks off the preseason on Sunday, September 21 against the St. Louis Blues at Nationwide Arena before playing home and road sets against the Buffalo Sabres, Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals. The Blue Jackets’ announcement of the team’s 2025 preseason schedule is presented by Ticketmaster.

Columbus opens preseason play with games on four consecutive days, including three home contests, against the Blues on Sunday, September 21, Sabres on Monday, September 22 and Penguins on Wednesday, September 24. The team will then visit Pittsburgh at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday, September 27. The Blue Jackets close out the preseason with a home-and-home series against the Capitals, hosting the 2024-25 Metropolitan Division champions at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday, September 30 before visiting Capital One Arena on Saturday, October 4.

The team’s complete 2025-26 regular season schedule as well as ticket information will be announced at later dates. Columbus’ complete 2025 preseason schedule can be found below (home games in bold):

  • Sunday, Sept. 21 vs. St. Louis Blues, 5 p.m. ET
  • Monday, Sept. 22 vs. Buffalo Sabres, 7 p.m. ET
  • Tuesday, Sept. 23 at Buffalo Sabres, 7 p.m. ET
  • Wednesday, Sept. 24 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, 7 p.m. ET
  • Saturday, Sept. 27 at Pittsburgh Penguins, 7 p.m. ET
  • Tuesday, Sept. 30 vs. Washington Capitals, 7 p.m. ET
  • Saturday, Oct. 4 at Washington Capitals, 7 p.m. ET

