Blue Jackets add defenseman Jake Christiansen on emergency recall.

Christiansen, 24, made his Blue Jackets’ 2023-24 season debut at Buffalo on December 30 and has registered an assist with a +1 plus/minus rating, while averaging 15:56 of ice time in three games.

CBJ team update new look
By Blue Jackets Staff
@BlueJacketsNHL BlueJackets.com

COLUMBUS, OHIO – The Columbus Blue Jackets have added defenseman Jake Christiansen to the roster on emergency recall from the American Hockey League’s Cleveland Monsters, the club announced today.

Christiansen, 24, made his Blue Jackets’ 2023-24 season debut at Buffalo on December 30 and has registered an assist with a +1 plus/minus rating, while averaging 15:56 of ice time in three games.  He has posted 1-5-6 with four penalty minutes and 29 shots on goal in 35 career appearances with Columbus since making his NHL debut in 2021-22.He was originally signed by the Blue Jackets to a three-year, entry level contract on Mar. 4, 2020.

The 6-0, 196-pound native of West Vancouver, British Columbia has added 40-94-134 and 132 penalty minutes in 203career AHL games with the Monsters and Stockton Heat since making his professional debut at the beginning of the 2019-20 campaign.  He was named to the 2021-22 AHL Second All-Star Team after leading league blueliners in goals with 13-32-45 in 62 games.  He ranks third among AHL blueliners in goals (tied) and points and sixth-T in assists in 2023-24 with 13-27-40 in 54 appearances with Cleveland.

The Blue Jackets return to action on Saturday when they host the San Jose Sharks.  Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m. ET.  Live coverage on Bally Sports Ohio begins with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show starting at 6:30 p.m. The game may also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.

