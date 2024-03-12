Blue Jackets add Brendan Gaunce on emergency recall

He ranks tied for second on Cleveland (AHL) in points and third in goals and assists with 19-20-39 in 46 games, while serving as club captain

CBJ team update new look
By Jeff Svoboda
@JacketsInsider BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets have added forward Brendan Gaunce to the roster on emergency recall from the American Hockey League’s Cleveland Monsters, the club announced today.

Gaunce, 29, has recorded 12 goals and 15 assists for 27 points with 63 penalty minutes and 207 shots on goal in 161 career games with the Blue Jackets, Boston Bruins and Vancouver Canucks since making his NHL debut in 2015-16. He has collected 6-5-11, 16 PIM and 65 shots on goal in 43 appearances over three seasons with the Blue Jackets, including 1-2-3 in eight contests with the team in 2023-24. Originally drafted by Vancouver in the first round, 26th overall, at the 2012 NHL Draft, Gaunce signed as a free agent with Columbus on July 30, 2021.

The 6-3, 220-pound native of Sudbury, Ontario has added 108-125-233 with 220 penalty minutes and 891 shots on goal in 343 career appearances with the Monsters, Providence Bruins and Utica Comets over nine AHL seasons since making his pro debut in 2014-15. He ranks second-T on the Monsters in points and third in goals and assists with 19-20-39 in 46 games, while serving as club captain in 2023-24.

The Blue Jackets return to action tonight when they visit the Montreal Canadiens. Game time from Bell Centre is 7 p.m. ET. Live coverage on Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports + and the Bally Sports app begins at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.

