Blue Jackets add Cameron Butler on emergency recall

By Blue Jackets Staff
The Columbus Blue Jackets have added forward Cameron Butler to the roster on emergency recall from the American Hockey League’s Cleveland Monsters, the club announced today.

Butler, 21, was signed by the Blue Jackets to an entry level contract beginning with the 2023-24 season on Mar. 16, 2023. He has recorded two goals and six assists for eight points with 63 penalty minutes in 49 career AHL games with the Monsters since making his professional debut at the end of the 2022-23 campaign. He ranks second on the club in penalty minutes with 2-6-8, 63 penalty minutes and 37 shots on goal in 46 outings in 2023-24.

The 6-4, 212-pound native of Ottawa, Ontario spent five seasons in the Ontario Hockey League from 2018-23, where he registered 74-80-154 and 297 penalty minutes in 257 career games with the Oshawa Generals, Niagara IceDogs and Peterborough Petes.He set career highs in his final junior campaign in 2022-23 with 27-28-55 and 119 PIM in 63 appearances with the Generals.

The Blue Jackets return to action tonight when they host the Penguins. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m. ET. Live coverage on Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports + and the Bally Sports app begins at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.

