Fantilli has stepped up in an expanded role

As Mike Todd’s voice started to echo throughout Nationwide Arena during a recent Blue Jackets game, Adam Fantilli was on the bench trying to catch the eye of head coach Dean Evason.

It was the Feb. 6 game against Utah, and Fantilli had just made a play with the puck he knew should have been better. When he got back to the bench and the game went to a media timeout, Fantilli looked to make amends with his head coach as the broadcast cut to commercials.

“He threw a puck in the middle of the ice and came back to the bench and there was a timeout, and he’s looking directly at me,” Evason said. “And I knew he was, so I was kind of avoiding him. And then I looked him and he just went, ‘My bad.’ I said, ‘Yep.’ That’s it.

“There’s been a lot of video teaching to Adam Fantilli by every single coach in there. Which is fantastic and a credit to the coaching staff, but for him to buy into it is even more exciting.”

So goes the continued learning experience for perhaps the biggest piece of the puzzle for a CBJ team with a bright future. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 draft, Fantilli is thought by many to be a star in the making, a dynamic first-line center who can grow into taking the organization to new heights.

Of course, in the moment, he’s a 20-year-old, second-year forward still learning the tricks of the trade that will help take him to those lofty laurels at the NHL level. The good thing is he’s a willing pupil, understanding that every day is an opportunity to add to his knowledge bank and keep getting better.

It’s fair to say things are going pretty well, and it’s not just because Fantilli is a key part of a surprising Blue Jackets team that is in the mix of the postseason race two-thirds of the way into the season.

Sean Monahan’s injury Jan. 7 at Pittsburgh changed things for Fantilli, bumping the pivot into a top-line role. It could have been a spot where things maybe got a bit rich for the youngster, but all he’s done since then in 15 games plus a period of action is produce at a nearly point-per-game clip – seven goals and eight assists for 15 points – and notch his first career hat trick Jan. 22 in his hometown of Toronto.