Blue Jackets activate Danforth, loan Gambrell to Cleveland

The Columbus Blue Jackets have activated forward Justin Danforth off the Injured/Non-Roster list, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today. In addition, the team loaned forward Dylan Gambrell to the American Hockey League’s Cleveland Monsters after clearing waivers.

Danforth, 31, missed the first three games of the 2024-25 season with a wrist injury. He has recorded 22 goals and 21 assists for 43 points with 40 penalty minutes and 168 shots on goal in 122 career appearances with the Blue Jackets since making his NHL debut in 2021-22. He set career highs in 2023-24 with 10-16-26 and 26 PIM in 71 contests with the team. The 5-8, 188-pound native of Oshawa, Ontario signed as a free agent with Columbus on May 3, 2021.

Gambrell, 28, made the Blue Jackets’ 23-player season-opening roster but did not appear in the first three games. He has notched 17-23-40 with 79 PIM in 233 career NHL contests with the Ottawa Senators and San Jose Sharks from 2017-23. The 6-0, 191-pound Bonney Lake, Washington native has added 37-57-94 with 53 PIM in 135 career games over four AHL campaigns with the Toronto Marlies and San Jose Barracuda from 2018-24. He registered 14-22-36 with 16 PIM and 121 shots on goal in 66 contests with the Marlies in 2023-24. The forward was originally selected by San Jose in the second round, 60th overall, at the 2016 NHL Draft and signed a one-year, two-way NHL/AHL contract with Columbus on July 2, 2024.

The Blue Jackets return to action tonight against the Buffalo Sabres. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m. ET. Live coverage on Bally Sports Ohio begins with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show starting at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.