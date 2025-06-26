Blue Jackets acquire F Brendan Gaunce from Minnesota in exchange for F Cameron Butler

The Columbus Blue Jackets have acquired forward Brendan Gaunce from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for forward Cameron Butler, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

Gaunce, 31, has registered 13 goals and 16 assists for 29 points with 71 penalty minutes and 230 shots on goal, while averaging 10:39 of ice time in 189 career NHL games with the Wild, Blue Jackets, Boston Bruins and Vancouver Canucks since making his NHL debut in 2015-16. He recorded 0-1-1 and four penalty minutes in 12 games with Minnesota in 2024-25 after signing a two-year, two-way contract with the club as a free agent on July 1, 2024. He was originally selected by Vancouver in the first-round, 26th overall, at the 2012 NHL Draft.

A native of Sudbury, Ontario, Gaunce was signed by Columbus as a free agent on July 30, 2021 and recorded 7-5-12 and 20 penalty minutes over three campaigns with the club from 2021-24. He set single-season NHL career highs in goals and points in 2021-22 with 5-2-7 and 12 PIM in 30 games with the Blue Jackets.

The 6-3, 219-pound forward has added 123-139-262 with 240 penalty minutes and 1,005 shots on goal in 382 career games with the Iowa Wild, Cleveland Monsters, Providence Bruins and Utica Comets over 10 American Hockey League seasons since making his professional debut in 2014-15. He totaled 42-43-85 in 102 career outings with Cleveland from 2021-24 and served as the team’s captain in 2023-24. He tallied 15-14-29 and 20 PIM in 39 contests with Iowa this past season.

Gaunce racked up 103-133-236 and 211 penalty minutes in 258 career games with the Ontario Hockey League’s Belleville Bulls and Erie Otters from 2010-14. He also represented Canada at the 2012 IIHF U18 World Championships.

Butler, 23, appeared in one game with the Blue Jackets, making his league debut on Mar. 30, 2024 vs. Pittsburgh. He collected 4-7-11 and 145 PIM in 91 career appearances with the Monsters since making his pro debut at the end of the 2022-23 season, including 2-1-3 and 74 PIM in 37 games this past season. The 6-4, 215-pound native of Ottawa, Ontario was signed by Columbus to an entry level contract on Mar. 16, 2023.