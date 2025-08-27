Blue Jackets to make six appearances on NHL’S 2025-26 national TV schedule

The National Hockey League, Walt Disney Company and Turner Sports announced the national television network schedule for the 2025-26 NHL regular season today. The Columbus Blue Jackets will be featured six times, including in four home games at Nationwide Arena. The NHL’s network partners are ESPN, ESPN+, Hulu, ABC and TNT.

The Blue Jackets kick off their six national appearances on Thursday, November 13 when the club hosts the Edmonton Oilers at Nationwide Arena in a contest streamed exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu. The game originally scheduled for 7 p.m. will now start at 7:30 p.m. Columbus will also be featured on ESPN on Thursday, March 5 against the Florida Panthers and Tuesday, April 14 against Metropolitan Division rivals Washington Capitals in the clubs’ season finale.

The team’s complete U.S. national television schedule is below. Start times for games have been adjusted to accommodate for the national broadcasts.

Blue Jackets National Broadcast Schedule

Thursday, November 13 – 7:30 p.m. – ESPN+/Hulu - Columbus vs. Edmonton (Nationwide Arena)

Tuesday, December 9 – 7:30 p.m. – ESPN+/Hulu – Columbus at Carolina (Lenovo Center)

Thursday, March 5 – 7 p.m. – ESPN – Columbus vs. Florida (Nationwide Arena)

Tuesday, March 24 – 7 p.m. – ESPN+/Hulu – Columbus at Philadelphia (Xfinity Mobile Arena)

Tuesday, March 31 – 7:30 p.m. – ESPN+/Hulu – Columbus vs. Carolina (Nationwide Arena)

Tuesday, April 14 – 7 p.m. – ESPN – Columbus vs. Washington (Nationwide Arena)

In addition, the Blue Jackets’ game at Philadelphia at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Saturday, March 14 will now start at 7:30 p.m. ET.