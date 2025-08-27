Blue Jackets to make six appearances on NHL’S 2025-26 national TV schedule

Schedule features four games streamed exclusively on ESPN+/Hulu; March 5 clash vs. Florida and season finale on April 14 against Washington set for ESPN

2526_CBJ_CS_nationalbroadcast_16x9_v6
By Blue Jackets Staff
BlueJackets.com

The National Hockey League, Walt Disney Company and Turner Sports announced the national television network schedule for the 2025-26 NHL regular season today. The Columbus Blue Jackets will be featured six times, including in four home games at Nationwide Arena. The NHL’s network partners are ESPN, ESPN+, Hulu, ABC and TNT.

The Blue Jackets kick off their six national appearances on Thursday, November 13 when the club hosts the Edmonton Oilers at Nationwide Arena in a contest streamed exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu. The game originally scheduled for 7 p.m. will now start at 7:30 p.m. Columbus will also be featured on ESPN on Thursday, March 5 against the Florida Panthers and Tuesday, April 14 against Metropolitan Division rivals Washington Capitals in the clubs’ season finale.

The team’s complete U.S. national television schedule is below. Start times for games have been adjusted to accommodate for the national broadcasts.

Blue Jackets National Broadcast Schedule

  • Thursday, November 13 – 7:30 p.m. – ESPN+/Hulu - Columbus vs. Edmonton (Nationwide Arena)
  • Tuesday, December 9 – 7:30 p.m. – ESPN+/Hulu – Columbus at Carolina (Lenovo Center)
  • Thursday, March 5 – 7 p.m. – ESPN – Columbus vs. Florida (Nationwide Arena)
  • Tuesday, March 24 – 7 p.m. – ESPN+/Hulu – Columbus at Philadelphia (Xfinity Mobile Arena)
  • Tuesday, March 31 – 7:30 p.m. – ESPN+/Hulu – Columbus vs. Carolina (Nationwide Arena)
  • Tuesday, April 14 – 7 p.m. – ESPN – Columbus vs. Washington (Nationwide Arena)

In addition, the Blue Jackets’ game at Philadelphia at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Saturday, March 14 will now start at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Interested in a 2025-26 Blue Jackets Ticket Plan? Fill out the form below and a Blue Jackets representative will reach out with more information along with an invitation for an arena tour, including two complimentary tickets.

Choose the games and seats you want with plans starting at 11 games and savings of up to 40%. PLUS, enjoy flexible payment options and score bonus tickets for family & friends!

News Feed

Dedication to the game, community push Columbus youth coaches

Blue Jackets, USA Hockey team up to grow the game in Columbus

Werenski's success starts with summer training

Defenseman Brendan Smith signed to pro tryout contract

Blue Jackets announce special 25th Anniversary Concert featuring O.A.R.

Fantilli, Werenski push each other through offseason training

Blue Jackets sign F Hudson Fasching to one-year, two-way contract

Blue Jackets sign D Daemon Hunt to two-way contract

Blue Jackets unveil 25th Season theme nights and exclusive ticket packages

Blue Jackets sign Forward Mikael Pyyhtia to a one-year contract

Lindstrom grew as a person, player on his road to recovery 

Blue Jackets announce changes to Cleveland Monsters' staff

Prospect Watch: Breaking down the CBJ goaltenders

Blue Jackets name Barry Brennan strength and conditioning coach

Single-game tickets for the Blue Jackets' 25th season on sale starting Friday

Prospect Watch: Breaking down the CBJ defensemen

Prospect Watch: Breaking down the CBJ forwards

Hedin Raftheim adds size to the CBJ prospect pool