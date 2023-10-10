New faces help lead to another successful CBJ Golf Classic 

The annual Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation Golf Classic took place Monday, and it’s fair to say the team partners who hit the links at Double Eagle Golf Club were excited to be there.

Perhaps it was the new faces on the CBJ roster that led to not just a strong turnout on a chilly day, but also the most money ever raised at the pre-round draft, presented by Five Star Home Services, that sets the teams.

Rookie standout Adam Fantilli, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NHL draft, went first in this selection process to the team from Scotts Miracle-Gro. It turned out to be a good match for the easygoing rookie who boasts one of the better golf handicaps on the team.

“The group has been great,” Fantilli said with a smile midway through his round. “We’ve been having a lot of fun. They’re some good golfers, so I’ve been trying to keep up.”

Those good vibes weren’t quite enough to win, though, as the team featuring Five Star Home Services and Blue Jackets forward Jack Roslovic came out on top to win the trophy with a team score of 41. But the day was about much more than just golf, as by the time the silent auction was over, more than $250,000 was raised for the Blue Jackets Foundation.