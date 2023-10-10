News Feed

blue jackets announce 2023-24 season-opening roster

Blue Jackets set 2023-24 season-opening roster
blue jackets 2023 2024 season preview

Blue Jackets 2023-24 season preview
blue jackets at capitals preseason recap

Blue Jackets come from behind to beat Caps in preseason finale
blue jackets announce roster move

Blue Jackets announce roster move
blue jackets conclude preseason with game at washington

Blue Jackets end preseason slate at Washington
blue jackets trim training camp roster by 11 players

Blue Jackets trim training camp roster by 11 players
blue jackets q and a johnny gaudreau

CBJ Q&A: Gaudreau is ready for year two in Columbus
blue jackets announce wild turkey hat trick bar in nationwide arena

Blue Jackets announce new Wild Turkey Hat Trick Bar
blue jackets recap washington final preseason home game

Blue Jackets drop preseason game to Capitals
blue jackets trim training camp roster by five players

Blue Jackets trim training camp roster by five players
blue jackets celebrate 2023 24 season opener with plaza party presented by nationwide

Celebrate the CBJ season at the Opening Night Plaza Party
blue jackets question and answer patrik laine

CBJ Q&A: Laine embracing leadership role, time in Columbus
blue jackets sabres home preseason recap

Blue Jackets down Sabres to win second straight
blue jackets question and answer kent johnson

CBJ Q&A: Johnson looks to add to his game in year two
blue jackets host sabres in preseason action

Blue Jackets welcome Sabres to Nationwide for preseason action
blue jackets host hockey for her october 14 bread financial

Hockey for Her, presented by Bread Financial, set for October 14
blue jackets question and answer andrew peeke

CBJ Q&A: Peeke hopes to put his experience to good use
blue jackets blues home preseason recap

Five players score as Blue jackets down Blues in preseason action

New faces help lead to another successful CBJ Golf Classic 

Annual event Monday raised more than $250,000 for the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation

2023 golf classic team photo
By Jeff Svoboda
@JacketsInsider BlueJackets.com

The annual Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation Golf Classic took place Monday, and it’s fair to say the team partners who hit the links at Double Eagle Golf Club were excited to be there.

Perhaps it was the new faces on the CBJ roster that led to not just a strong turnout on a chilly day, but also the most money ever raised at the pre-round draft, presented by Five Star Home Services, that sets the teams.

Rookie standout Adam Fantilli, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NHL draft, went first in this selection process to the team from Scotts Miracle-Gro. It turned out to be a good match for the easygoing rookie who boasts one of the better golf handicaps on the team.

“The group has been great,” Fantilli said with a smile midway through his round. “We’ve been having a lot of fun. They’re some good golfers, so I’ve been trying to keep up.”

Those good vibes weren’t quite enough to win, though, as the team featuring Five Star Home Services and Blue Jackets forward Jack Roslovic came out on top to win the trophy with a team score of 41. But the day was about much more than just golf, as by the time the silent auction was over, more than $250,000 was raised for the Blue Jackets Foundation.

2023 golf classic winners

© BLUEJACKETS.COM

The event has become an unofficial part of the kickoff to the CBJ season, not to mention one of the largest fundraisers of the year for the foundation. The mission to support health and wellness initiatives for the children of Central Ohio – which has included the donation of more than $13 million in grants since the foundation's inception – begins with events like the golf classic.

“Going into my second event, I am so humbled by the support of the community,” said Andee Cochren, executive director of the CBJ Foundation. “The community does so much for us, and we wouldn’t have this opportunity to give back if we didn’t have the support of our partners, our donors, our fans, management and players.”

Blue Jackets head coach Pascal Vincent acknowledged before the event that he isn’t much of a golfer, having not played the sport for more than a decade, but he still shook off the rust and took part. Afterward, the first-year head coach addressed the crowd during the cocktail hour, presented by G&J Pepsi, and thanked everyone for their support both on the ice and off it.

“Last year was hard, and you supported us, believed in us, and we know it,” Vincent said. “We don’t forget it. That means a lot. Our players care. They want to be here today, and they want to help. To be here today and be able to raise a lot of money for the kids and everything the foundation is trying to do means a lot to them. Having a chance to meet with you and to speak with you and to spend some time with you, that’s something that matters to us.”

Another new addition to the cause, defenseman Damon Severson, said he was happy to take part and make an impact in the community.

“It’s great,” said Severson, who signed an eight-year contract to join the Blue Jackets this summer. “I’m excited to be a part of the community and meet a bunch of new faces and get to know people for the long haul here. It’s going to be nice when we bring some winning back to the city of Columbus, and this is just part of the fun before that.”

The Blue Jackets are just days away from opening night, but the organization’s teamwork is already well on display with another successful golf classic in the books. Twenty-five different fivesomes of players, coaches and staff members took part, all in the name of helping the foundation.

“I think one great thing about this is it engages every part of the organization,” Cochren said. “Our players, management and coaches are so great being here the week of opening night. We are all in, and that’s amazing for this time of year to get that support.”

To learn more about the work of the CBJ Foundation, visit bluejackets.com/Foundation. The 5th Line can also support the foundation through game night auctions by texting CBJAUCTION to 76278 or by participating in the 50/50 Raffle at www.bluejackets.com/5050raffle.