New faces help lead to another successful CBJ Golf Classic 

The event has become an unofficial part of the kickoff to the CBJ season, not to mention one of the largest fundraisers of the year for the foundation. The mission to support health and wellness initiatives for the children of Central Ohio – which has included the donation of more than $13 million in grants since the foundation's inception – begins with events like the golf classic.
“Going into my second event, I am so humbled by the support of the community,” said Andee Cochren, executive director of the CBJ Foundation. “The community does so much for us, and we wouldn’t have this opportunity to give back if we didn’t have the support of our partners, our donors, our fans, management and players.”
Blue Jackets head coach Pascal Vincent acknowledged before the event that he isn’t much of a golfer, having not played the sport for more than a decade, but he still shook off the rust and took part. Afterward, the first-year head coach addressed the crowd during the cocktail hour, presented by G&J Pepsi, and thanked everyone for their support both on the ice and off it.
“Last year was hard, and you supported us, believed in us, and we know it,” Vincent said. “We don’t forget it. That means a lot. Our players care. They want to be here today, and they want to help. To be here today and be able to raise a lot of money for the kids and everything the foundation is trying to do means a lot to them. Having a chance to meet with you and to speak with you and to spend some time with you, that’s something that matters to us.”
Another new addition to the cause, defenseman Damon Severson, said he was happy to take part and make an impact in the community.
“It’s great,” said Severson, who signed an eight-year contract to join the Blue Jackets this summer. “I’m excited to be a part of the community and meet a bunch of new faces and get to know people for the long haul here. It’s going to be nice when we bring some winning back to the city of Columbus, and this is just part of the fun before that.”
The Blue Jackets are just days away from opening night, but the organization’s teamwork is already well on display with another successful golf classic in the books. Twenty-five different fivesomes of players, coaches and staff members took part, all in the name of helping the foundation.
“I think one great thing about this is it engages every part of the organization,” Cochren said. “Our players, management and coaches are so great being here the week of opening night. We are all in, and that’s amazing for this time of year to get that support.”
To learn more about the work of the CBJ Foundation, visit bluejackets.com/Foundation. The 5th Line can also support the foundation through game night auctions by texting CBJAUCTION to 76278 or by participating in the 50/50 Raffle at www.bluejackets.com/5050raffle.