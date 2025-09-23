Prime Video unveils trailer for second season of 'FACEOFF: Inside the NHL,' launching Oct. 3

Today, Prime Video unveiled the season two trailer for FACEOFF: Inside the NHL, the docuseries produced by Box To Box and NHL Productions. The second season of the critically acclaimed docuseries launches October 3 on Prime Video and continues to give unprecedented access to the National Hockey League’s biggest teams and most compelling characters, all at different stages of their careers. All six episodes will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.
FACEOFF: Inside the NHL season two takes fans behind-the-scenes with athletes who display an extraordinary blend of skill, determination, and sacrifice required to excel in one of the world’s most demanding sports. See Sidney Crosby, Anže Kopitar, Seth Jarvis, Brad Marchand, William Nylander, Brady Tkachuk, Matthew Tkachuk, Zach Werenski and more NHL stars in a way you’ve never seen them before.
EPISODE 1: Brady Tkachuk starts this season with big skates to fill as the little brother of the reigning Stanley Cup Champion, Matthew Tkachuk. He ends the season as a face of the NHL, a father, and his own man.
EPISODE 2: The hockey world experienced unimaginable devastation over the summer with the untimely deaths of Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew. This episode is about how those closest to Johnny Hockey - his wife, Meredith Gaudreau, and teammates Sean Monahan and Zach Werenski - redefine what it means to be a family, a team, and a community in the face of tragedy.