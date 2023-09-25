Laine, Fantilli building chemistry one meal at a time

Patrik Laine isn’t planning to open a restaurant anytime soon, but if he did, he’d likely have an enthusiastic patron on night one.
The Blue Jackets star welcomed the organization’s top prospect, first-round pick Adam Fantilli, into his home for a few weeks this summer, and the young center left Laine’s home raving about one thing.
“His cooking is unreal, I’m not even gonna lie,” Fantilli said. “He’s a wizard with the air fryer. He made us some pretty good steaks in the air fryer and his chicken was really good, too. The minute rice was also pretty good.
“I’m telling you, he knows what he’s doing in the kitchen.”
There’s often no better place to build chemistry and relationships than the dinner table, but it appears steaks and chicken won’t be the only thing Laine will be dishing out to the talented youngster.
So far, the two seem on the same page both off the ice and on it, if this weekend’s action was any indication. Saturday, the two linemates and fast friends hooked up for a pair of goals in an open scrimmage at Nationwide Arena, each feeding the other for a tally, including a highlight reel deke and pass from Laine to Fantilli.