Laine, Fantilli building chemistry one meal at a time

Sunday, the two worked together to set up an early goal by linemate Alexandre Texier, and Fantilli later added a no-look assist to Carson Meyer in his Nationwide Arena debut.

It was the perfect appetizer for those looking to see both Laine continue to fill the net and Fantilli have a successful rookie campaign, and it’s perhaps by design. When Laine – the No. 2 overall selection in the 2016 draft – saw the Blue Jackets draft Fantilli with the third overall pick this summer, he also realized the University of Michigan product was someone he could take under his wing.

“As soon as we signed him, I wanted to try to help him out as much as I could,” Laine said. “I was second overall myself, and him being third, coming in with a lot of expectations as an 18-year-old, it’s not easy to play in this league as an 18-year-old. On top of that, people are expecting you to do a lot of great things. It’s not easy.

“I just figured with my girlfriend, we’d give him a chance and offer him to stay with us and get more comfortable with the team and how everything works here. We were super happy to have him over. He was such a good guy. Just excited to get to know him more when the season goes on.”

For Fantilli, he was eager to accept the invitation, and not just because it saved him from having to book a hotel room for a few weeks in the late summer as he headed to his new home in Central Ohio.

“Both he and his girlfriend have been phenomenal taking me in and being really outgoing and really welcoming,” Fantilli said. “I’ve gotten to know him pretty well that way. He’s a joy to be around. I always love just messing around and being really upbeat around him to get him smiling and get him going. I’ve enjoyed it a lot.

“He’s been on a similar path, and he’s gone through it and succeeded. I’m trying to take as much as I can from him. Obviously he has a bunch of experience that I don’t, so I just try to learn from him and take every little bit of knowledge from what he’s trying to tell me.”