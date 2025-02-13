AAA Blue Jackets ready for the experience of a lifetime

Colton Matracia might sound mature beyond his years when he says this, but he doesn’t want to miss school this week.
He has a good excuse, though.
Matracia is one of 17 members of the Ohio AAA Blue Jackets 12-and-under team that is in Quebec City for the 65th Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament, the prestigious annual event that matches youth teams from all over the world.
The team boarded its bus and left for Canada on Tuesday evening, a 16-hour drive that left Matracia plenty of time for some homework, to have a few snacks and to spend time with his teammates.
Now that he and his teammates are in Quebec, they’re part of a hockey – and life – experience they won’t soon forget.
“I’m super excited,” Matracia said. “Even missing school, I don’t really mind it. This last month, I’ve just been waiting for it. I’ve been dreaming about it. It’s going to be a good experience.”
It’s become a rite of passage for the AAA Blue Jackets 12U team to take part in the tournament each year, and there’s really nothing like it. Not only is the tourney one of the biggest youth hockey events in the world, it’s a cultural experience unlike any other, with the players billeting with local families, enjoying Canadian experiences like pond hockey and dogsledding, and hanging out – and trading pins – with young hockey players from all around the world.
“It’s amazing,” said head coach Todd Ehrie, who is coaching his sixth team to take part in the tournament over the years. “It’s a hockey thing, obviously, because it’s a huge tournament like the Little League World Series and a lot of NHL guys have played in it, but they billet with French-Canadian families, they get immersed in the French-Canadian culture.
“What’s cool is they get to experience it, and it’s kind of like they’re little kids going into this and they turn into young men when they leave because they’re on their own. It's something you’ll never forget.”