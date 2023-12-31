5 things we'll remember from 2023

2023 wasn’t the most memorable year for the Blue Jackets in the standings, but even though that was the case, there were some great times for CBJ fans to celebrate.

That’s one of the good things about the sport of hockey, as even in tough times, there are still plays and moments to enjoy over an 82-game season. From the rise of the team’s young players to some memorable victories and spectacular goals, there were moments we’ll never forget from the calendar year.

Here’s five that come to mind as we say goodbye to 2023.

KJ’s ‘Michigan’ goal

When it comes to the best goal of the year scored by the Blue Jackets, there’s really no debate.

The Blue Jackets drafted Kent Johnson with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2021 draft because of his elite skill, and Johnson showed it in spades March 24 at Nationwide Arena against the New York Islanders.

Johnson won a battle for the puck in the slot, curled to the right wall, made a deke to lose a defender and cut behind the net with speed and space. And before goalie Ilya Sorokin knew what hit him, Johnson picked up the puck on his stuck, curled around the net and snuck it into the top corner of the net.