If I buy a season ticket package for the 2025-26 season, will I have access to 2025 Stanley Cup Playoff strips?
2025 Playoff Hub FAQs
Yes, if you purchase a season ticket package for the 2025-26 season, you will have access to purchase strips for this season’s playoffs. The number of games you can access per round will be based on the package you purchase.
Please complete the ticket interest form and a Blue Jackets sales representative will reach out to you within 24 business hours to answer any questions you have and help you with your purchase.
For questions or to speak to a sales representative now, please contact our ticket sales office at 614-246-3350 or via email at [email protected].
What is a playoff strip?
A playoff strip is your season ticket for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Based on your season ticket plan type (full season, half season or quarter season), the strip consists of a different number of games.
Full STH’s: every Stanley Cup Playoff game played at Nationwide Arena
Half Plans: up to two (2) home games per round. The number of games is determined by the number of games played during a specific round
Quarter Plans: one (1) home game per round
Are my playoff strips the same price per game as my season tickets?
The Stanley Cup Playoff strips will be higher than your season tickets, however, you are receiving a discount off the single game rate. To view the prices for your Stanley Cup Playoff tickets, please log into your My Blue Jackets Account, and click “Invoices” to view your 2025 Stanley Cup Playoff Invoice.
How do I know which games are included in my playoff strip(s)?
- Full STHs receive access to all games played at Nationwide Arena
- Half STHs receive access for up to two (2) games per round (based on number of games played)
- Round 1: Half Plan E would receive HOME GAMES 1 & 3 and Half Plan F would receive HOME GAMES 2 & 4
- Round 2: Half Plan E would receive HOME GAMES 2 & 4 and Half Plan F would receive HOME GAMES games 1 & 3
- Round 3: would mirror Round 1
- Round 4: would mirror Round 2
- Quarter STHs
- Round 1: Quarter Plan A & B would receive HOME GAME 1 and plans C & D would receive HOME GAME 2
- Round 2: Quarter Plan A & B would receive HOME GAME 2 and plans C & D would receive HOME GAME 1
- Round 3: would mirror Round 1
- Round 4: would mirror Round 2
How do payments work for playoff strips?
In the Stanley Cup Playoffs, unlike the regular season when payments are made monthly, tickets are charged as home games are guaranteed to be played.
Once the Blue Jackets qualify for the playoffs or advance to the next round, the following charges will occur:
- Full STHs will be charged for the first two home games of Round 1. If a third or fourth home game becomes necessary, then additional charges will occur at the time the next game(s) is confirmed to be played.
- Half STHs will be charged for the first home game in your plan (would be either home game 1 or 2 based on your regular season plan). If a third or fourth home game becomes necessary, then additional charges will occur at the time the next game(s) is confirmed to be played.
- Quarter STHs will be charged for one game per round (would be home game 1 or 2 based on your regular season plan) and will occur at the time the next game(s) is confirmed to be played.
Will there be a presale for single game Stanley Cup Playoff tickets?
Yes, all STH’s will have the benefit of a presale to purchase single game tickets for Round 1 of the playoffs at the single game rate. This information will be sent to you via email so please check your inbox regularly.
How will I access my Stanley Cup Playoff tickets?
You will access your Stanley Cup Playoff tickets through your CBJ app, the same way you access your regular season tickets. It’s advised to add tickets to your smart phone’s wallet to avoid any issues when coming to the game.
Will I have the option to pre-purchase parking for the Stanley Cup Playoffs?
Yes, STHs will have the option to purchase parking through the ParkMobile website, on the Arena District website. Ability to pre-purchase parking will be available prior to Stanley Cup Playoff games at Nationwide Arena.
What if my payment declines for my Stanley Cup Playoff tickets?
You will be sent an email or contacted by your Account Specialist to provide an updated credit card. If your method of payment is not updated, your tickets for the unpaid game will be released and made available to other fans to purchase.
Will I be able to purchase group/premium group tickets for the Stanley Cup Playoffs?
Yes, please contact your Account Specialist, our ticket office at 614-246-3350 or via email at [email protected] for more information on pricing and availability.
Will I still be able to use STH Fan Bucks and save 15% on food, beverage and merchandise during the Stanley Cup Playoffs?
Yes, this STH benefit will be active during the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
