2025 Playoff Hub FAQs

Yes, if you purchase a season ticket package for the 2025-26 season, you will have access to purchase strips for this season’s playoffs. The number of games you can access per round will be based on the package you purchase.

Please complete the ticket interest form and a Blue Jackets sales representative will reach out to you within 24 business hours to answer any questions you have and help you with your purchase.

For questions or to speak to a sales representative now, please contact our ticket sales office at 614-246-3350 or via email at [email protected].