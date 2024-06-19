2024 NHL Draft Profile: Zayne Parekh

What’s Next

NHL projection: In an era in which defensemen are activated to create offense more than ever before, Parekh is perfectly suited to take advantage of that trend and could be a high-scoring first-pair defender on an NHL blue line.

Why CBJ should draft him: While there are a number of highly skilled blueliners available in this draft, no one else can quite match Parekh’s goal-scoring abilities. He could be a Cale Makar-type defenseman when it comes to production, someone who produced a ton of offense at both 5-on-5 and the power play.

Why they should not: Like any young defenseman, Parekh has a lot of work to do in the defensive zone, and things he was able to do at the OHL level won’t be quite as easy at the pro level. There might be safer blue line prospects at the top of the board in a defense-heavy draft.

In Parekh’s Words

"Weird answer, but Steven Stamkos was my favorite player growing up. I’ve worn 91 my whole life until minor midget. He was my favorite player. He’s a Markham boy, so it’s tough not to root for him. I like to watch a lot of Makar, (Adam) Fox, (Quinn) Hughes and (Erik) Karlsson, too. They’re all so good at what they do, and I think I fit in that mold of defenseman. I like to skate with the puck, I like to hold on to pucks, so I try to take little bits and pieces from their games and add them to mine.

“It’s the new age of the game. You need your defensemen to contribute offensively, and you need them to make plays on retrievals and exits. It’s the new age of defensemen. It’s not really that you’re drafting kids just for height or you’re drafting them for how strong they are. It’s a new age in the era of hockey, and it suits me well.

“I think my game is pretty transferrable. I don’t think I’m down at the netfront ever as a defenseman. I like to make plays from the blue line, and that’s how I go about things. I’m not stick slipping or going through guys’ triangles. I’m skating pucks up the ice and trying to create for myself in terms of cutbacks or in that sense. I know some teams play a simpler style of the game, but it’s not really going to change what I want to do with the puck or how creative I am.”

The Experts Say

Looking around the Internet, prospect experts have given their take on Parekh’s game. Here’s what a few of them have to say.

Chris Peters, FloHockey: What makes Parekh impressive is how he was able to produce points as a play-driving defenseman with an expert ability to get shots through, jump into plays and create the best opportunities for himself and his teammates. His offensive instincts are a cut above any defenseman in this class and his goal-scoring abilities is another separating trait. Defensively there is plenty of work to be done, but odds are his team is going to have the puck a lot more than they don’t when he is on the ice. Parekh surveys the ice at a high level, has elite vision and executes especially well for a defenseman.

Tony Ferrari, The Hockey News: Parekh is manipulative with the puck on his stick and always looks to attack offensively. His ability to slip a check or deke an opponent in space is certainly entertaining. When he is in the offensive zone, Parekh is a slick playmaker who can make passes through the layers of the defense. His shot is a legitimate weapon from all over the offensive zone, and he does an excellent job of creeping down to the hash marks. ... He is one of the most divisive players in the draft class because he has scored the lights out at the OHL level, and there are some glaring weaknesses in his game that aren’t exposed in major junior.

Jordan Harris, Dobber Prospects: Parekh’s game is built on dynamism and deception. He can manipulate opposing players with his eyes, his hands, and head/shoulder fakes, to create separation for himself. The passes Parekh attempts make you cringe right up until the puck lands perfectly on his teammate’s stick. From the offensive blueline in, there aren’t many players better than Parekh. ... If Parekh can iron out some of the issues in his game and play with the urgency he showed when the games mattered most this past season, then we’re looking at a potential 70+ point defenseman in the future.