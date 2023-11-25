TAKEAWAYS: Korchinski Produces Overtime Winner Against Toronto

The Maple Leafs opened the scoring to take the lead early in the first period. Despite a few mishaps with the Blackhawks, Jason Dickinson scored Chicago’s first goal to tie things up before the end of the first.

Toronto continued to score in the first few minutes of the second period, but a momentum change would allow Chicago to come back in the third period to bring the team back to life. For Dickinson, he thought the Blackhawks found a way to translate their emotions into their game to send it into overtime.

“I think it comes down to getting physical, getting engaged and being invested emotionally,” Dickinson said. “That's what the result was, but to get the emotion, you have to turn it on inside first and then it translates to the ice.”

Joey Anderson agreed with Dickinson’s statement on playing with their emotions that kept the team going and finding an even-keel mindset that allowed them to create strong shifts that carried throughout the contest.

“We were able to get out of it with a couple of good shifts and rolling,” Anderson said. “It just kind of bled through the rest of the game and guys stuck together tonight.”

Head coach Luke Richardson noticed a spark of energy coming not only from his players but from the fans at the United Center as well.

With their second win at home this season, he felt that the crowd valued the players and the way that they played in the afternoon matchup but also gave the team some life with the energy they created.

“I think the building felt it and they really appreciated the play, especially in the second period on and that got more lively, especially in overtime,” Richardson said. “It was pretty loud and I think that just energized the team.”