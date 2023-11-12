News Feed

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Prepare for Sunday Matinee in Florida

RELEASE: Blackhawks Place Tinordi on IR

TAKEAWAYS: Bedard, Korchinski Ignite Spark in Win Over Lightning 

BLOG: Kurashev Finding Role Within Blackhawks’ First Line

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Travel to Tampa to Face Lightning

BLOG: Blackhawks Moms’ Trip Provides Bonding, New Experiences in Upcoming Road Trip 

PROSPECTS: Misiak Notches First OHL Hat Trick

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Fall Behind Early in Loss to Devils 

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Devils in Back-to-Back 

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Secure ‘Bounce Back’ Win Against Panthers

RELEASE: Blackhawks Unveil Bronze Seat to Honor Late Chairman

RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Hall from IR

BLOG: Hall Returns to Lineup, Vlasic Aims for Quick Comeback 

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Return to Chicago to Face Panthers

BLOG: Hall Hopeful to Return in Matchup Against Panthers

BLOG: Blackhawks Focus on Growing More Consistent in Games

PROSPECTS: Blackhawks Prospects Ranking Among Top Stat Leaders in Teams, Leagues

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Lose Momentum Early in Defeat to Coyotes

TAKEAWAYS: Bedard’s ‘Game Breaker’ Mentality Continues to Shine for Blackhawks

Despite the team’s 4-3 loss to Florida, Nick Foligno described the rookie’s talents that helped keep the team in the matchup.

By Kara Keating
In an effort to try and keep the Chicago Blackhawks in the Sunday afternoon matchup against the Florida Panthers, Connor Bedard scored two goals for the team and his second multigoal contest in his career. 

However, the two goals would not be enough to defeat the Panthers. Only 13 games into his career, the 18-year-old forward Is starting to find his style within the league as he produced nine goals and four assists. 

“I think you get more used to it and that's kind of my goal in games is try to improve every game,” Bedard said. “I’m not saying get more points than I did the last game, but just feel more comfortable and make more plays. I think that's just kind of comes with time.”

Bedard’s second goal of the game kept the Blackhawks in the tilt in the second period to tie things up at 3-3 to try and keep the team’s momentum strong.

Nick Foligno described the Vancouver native as a “game breaker player” with the talent he brings to the roster. While the game ended in a loss, Bedard’s actions kept the team in a fighting chance and a player that his teammates can appreciate.

“They either win you the game, or they keep you in a game like tonight where maybe we didn't deserve that,” Foligno said. “But he's able to do it sometimes and the way he plays and his individual efforts and his abilities and you appreciate that.”

Head coach Luke Richardson noticed Bedard’s comfort level to the NHL continue to grow as each game goes, especially with the way his offensive production. Now, he sets an example for his teammates with his scoring mentality.

As the team prepares to take on the Tampa Bay Lightning again on Thursday night, Richardson hopes to see how the rookie can continue to score throughout the next few games to move him around with other players on the team.

“He just doesn't seem satisfied just getting one goal every night,” Richardson said. “He's looking for more and hopefully that becomes contagious in our team. We have to push for a little bit more at times.”

One of the ways that Bedard feels he improved on to help his game is the assertive style he adjusted to. Whether it’s a chance for him to make an offensive play or create a chance for his linemates, he finds ways to add it to his game. 

“Of course, I want the puck and I think sometimes you have to go get it,” Bedard said. “I think even if I don't get the puck, then maybe that guy can make a quicker play and another guy can get the puck, so I think that's goes for all of us.” 

Foligno described how Bedard’s high hockey IQ and play shined in the game this afternoon with the way he scored his first goal and his quick decision making and what sets him apart from other players in the league. 

“There's a reason why you want those players on your team,” Foligno said. “They have the ability to win the pucks on their stick and they want to make something happen and they want to make a difference and so it's we're very lucky to have him.”