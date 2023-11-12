TAKEAWAYS: Bedard’s ‘Game Breaker’ Mentality Continues to Shine for Blackhawks

Bedard’s second goal of the game kept the Blackhawks in the tilt in the second period to tie things up at 3-3 to try and keep the team’s momentum strong.

Nick Foligno described the Vancouver native as a “game breaker player” with the talent he brings to the roster. While the game ended in a loss, Bedard’s actions kept the team in a fighting chance and a player that his teammates can appreciate.

“They either win you the game, or they keep you in a game like tonight where maybe we didn't deserve that,” Foligno said. “But he's able to do it sometimes and the way he plays and his individual efforts and his abilities and you appreciate that.”

Head coach Luke Richardson noticed Bedard’s comfort level to the NHL continue to grow as each game goes, especially with the way his offensive production. Now, he sets an example for his teammates with his scoring mentality.

As the team prepares to take on the Tampa Bay Lightning again on Thursday night, Richardson hopes to see how the rookie can continue to score throughout the next few games to move him around with other players on the team.

“He just doesn't seem satisfied just getting one goal every night,” Richardson said. “He's looking for more and hopefully that becomes contagious in our team. We have to push for a little bit more at times.”