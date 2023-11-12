TAKEAWAYS: Bedard’s ‘Game Breaker’ Mentality Continues to Shine for Blackhawks

In an effort to try and keep the Chicago Blackhawks in the Sunday afternoon matchup against the Florida Panthers, Connor Bedard scored two goals for the team and his second multigoal contest in his career.
However, the two goals would not be enough to defeat the Panthers. Only 13 games into his career, the 18-year-old forward Is starting to find his style within the league as he produced nine goals and four assists.
“I think you get more used to it and that's kind of my goal in games is try to improve every game,” Bedard said. “I’m not saying get more points than I did the last game, but just feel more comfortable and make more plays. I think that's just kind of comes with time.”