TAKEAWAYS: Bedard Records Two Points in Preseason Debut

In his preseason debut on Thursday night, Connor Bedard connected with Andreas Athanasiou to help secure a 2-1 overtime win against the St. Louis Blues.
Prior to the game, the 18-year-old spoke to his dad where he thought about the “unreal” moment of skating on the United Center ice and what it could feel like. After the national anthem and the puck dropped, he felt ready to take in the moment.
"It was good, it was a lot of fun to get out there," Bedard said. "Really cool moment going on the ice for the first time, obviously the anthem and everything."