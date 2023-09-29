TAKEAWAYS: Bedard Records Two Points in Preseason Debut

The 2023 first overall pick finished the contest with two assists, over 20 minutes of ice time and nine shots on net.

Head coach Luke Richardson thought that Bedard looked comfortable with the way he handled the puck but also the way he maintained his speed. From that alone, he knows that the young forward could adjust to an NHL level of play with his talent.

"He just feels comfortable with that puck, like skating in traffic he's going to have no trouble playing with bigger guys in this league and stronger guys,” Richardson said. “He's got that special quality that he seems to find what he needs to do at the right time."

While he produced on the offensive side, Kevin Korchinski felt that Bedard’s skills within the defensive zone and how he understood the Blackhawks’ system.

“He was the guy that was playing our system perfectly in the D-zone,” Korchinski said. “So that's something that kind of gets overshadowed.”