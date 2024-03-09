RELEASE: Matchups Set for 2024 Illinois High School Hockey State Championships

In celebration of high school hockey and in partnership with the Amateur Hockey Association of Illinois (AHAI), the Chicago Blackhawks will host the 2024 Illinois State High School Hockey Championships, presented by Richard Group, at the United Center on Wednesday, March 13 beginning at 3:30 p.m.
This year’s event will feature a full day of action starting with the Illinois Girls’ Varsity State Championship: Barrington Fillies vs. Glenbrook (3:30 p.m.), followed by the Combined Division State Championship: Chicago North vs. Waubonsie (5:30 p.m.) and concluding with the Red Division Varsity State Championship: New Trier Green vs. York (8:00 p.m.).