RELEASE: Matchups Set for 2024 Illinois High School Hockey State Championships

In celebration of high school hockey and in partnership with the Amateur Hockey Association of Illinois (AHAI), the Chicago Blackhawks will host the 2024 Illinois State High School Hockey Championships, presented by Richard Group, at the United Center on Wednesday, March 13 beginning at 3:30 p.m.

This year’s event will feature a full day of action starting with the Illinois Girls’ Varsity State Championship: Barrington Fillies vs. Glenbrook (3:30 p.m.), followed by the Combined Division State Championship: Chicago North vs. Waubonsie (5:30 p.m.) and concluding with the Red Division Varsity State Championship: New Trier Green vs. York (8:00 p.m.).

"Bringing the Illinois High School Hockey State Championships to life at the United Center shows our ongoing dedication to growing amateur hockey,” said Jaime Faulkner, President of Business Operations for the Chicago Blackhawks. “As a hockey mom, I know how exciting the atmosphere is at these championship games where communities come together to support their players and make memories. We are honored to get to host these teams and families who are competing for a title.”

General admission tickets for the event, which features all three contests, are now on sale for $10 at Blackhawks.com/HSChampionships. Parking for the event is free in all official United Center parking lots.

This marks the 34th year that AHAI will host the State Championship at the United Center/Chicago Stadium. The 2023 title was won by New Trier Green in the Red Division, Prep in the Combined Division and Barrington in the Girls’ Division.

For more information, please visit Blackhawks.com/HSChampionships and follow along via Blackhawks Youth Hockey social channels on Facebook, Instagram and X.

