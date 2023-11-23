News Feed

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Fall Flat in Columbus

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Take On Blue Jackets in Columbus

BLOG: Korchinski Makes Appearance on First Power Play Unit

PROSPECTS: Dach Produced First AHL Hat Trick Over the Weekend 

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Come Up Short to Sabres

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Sabres for Hockey Fight Cancer Night

RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Zaitsev from Non-Roster

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks’ Offense Taking Step in ‘Right Direction’ with Production Effort

BLOG: Blackhawks Prepare to Set into ‘Game Shape’ with Upcoming Schedule

RELEASE: Blackhawks to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Nov. 19

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Struggle in Offensive Zone in Defeat to Lightning

BLOG: Blackhawks Continue to Shake Up Power Play Ahead of Matchup Against Lightning 

RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Roos from IceHogs

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Return to United Center to Face Lightning

BLOG: Reichel Joins Top Power Play Unit in Practice 

MEDICAL: Zaitsev to Miss Practice on Wednesday

PROSPECTS: Basse Records Third Shutout, Gajan Leads USHL Goaltending 

BLOG: Blackhawks ‘Can Learn from Negatives’ in Spilt Weekend in Florida

RELEASE: Hall to Miss Rest of Season, Athanasiou to IR

Team recalls Anderson, Guttman from Rockford

By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
The Chicago Blackhawks today announced on Monday, forward Taylor Hall will undergo surgery on his right knee. Hall is expected to miss the remainder of the Blackhawks season. The team has placed Hall and forward Andreas Athanasiou (groin) on injured reserve. Athanasiou is retroactive to Nov. 9.

Additionally, the Blackhawks have recalled forwards Joey Anderson and Cole Guttman from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Anderson, 25, leads Rockford with seven goals and 16 points in 14 games during the 2023-24 campaign. His nine assists also share first on the team.

Guttman, 24, has recorded one goal in three games with the Blackhawks this season. He has also tallied nine points (3G, 6A) in 12 games with the IceHogs.

The Blackhawks play the Toronto Maple Leafs tomorrow at 1:00 p.m. CT at the United Center. The game can be seen on NBCSCH, heard on WGN Radio and in Spanish on Latino Media Network radio, 1200 WRTO-AM.