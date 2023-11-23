RELEASE: Hall to Miss Rest of Season, Athanasiou to IR

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced on Monday, forward Taylor Hall will undergo surgery on his right knee. Hall is expected to miss the remainder of the Blackhawks season. The team has placed Hall and forward Andreas Athanasiou (groin) on injured reserve. Athanasiou is retroactive to Nov. 9.

Additionally, the Blackhawks have recalled forwards Joey Anderson and Cole Guttman from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Anderson, 25, leads Rockford with seven goals and 16 points in 14 games during the 2023-24 campaign. His nine assists also share first on the team.

Guttman, 24, has recorded one goal in three games with the Blackhawks this season. He has also tallied nine points (3G, 6A) in 12 games with the IceHogs.

The Blackhawks play the Toronto Maple Leafs tomorrow at 1:00 p.m. CT at the United Center. The game can be seen on NBCSCH, heard on WGN Radio and in Spanish on Latino Media Network radio, 1200 WRTO-AM.