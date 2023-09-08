News Feed

RELEASE: Blackhawks to Retire Chris Chelios’ No. 7 on Feb. 25

Chicago-native surprised with news from close friend & Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder at sold-out United Center concert

Banner-Reveal-Poster-v216x9
In front of a sold-out crowd of over 20,000 people at the United Center tonight, Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder surprised his friend, and Chicago Blackhawks legend, Chris Chelios by announcing the team will have his No. 7 retired in an on-ice ceremony on Sunday, February 25 when the Blackhawks host the Detroit Red Wings. Chelios was brought on stage for the surprise moment to kick off the celebration.

Chelios—who was born and raised in Chicago—currently serves as Team Ambassador within the organization and will be the ninth Blackhawks player to have his number retired in franchise history joining: Glenn Hall (#1), Pierre Pilote (#3), Keith Magnusson (#3), Bobby Hull (#9), Denis Savard (#18), Stan Mikita (#21), Tony Esposito (#31) and Marian Hossa (#81). Fans wishing to attend this special event can visit Blackhawks.com/Tickets for tickets to the game.

Sunday, Feb. 25 - 5:00 p.m.

Blackhawks vs. Red Wings

Chris Chelios Jersey Retirement Night, pres. by United Airlines

Inducted to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2013, the Chicago-native ranks fourth all-time among club defenseman in assists (395) and points (487) and is fifth in goals (92) and 664 career games with Chicago. He is the team’s all-time leader in penalty minutes (1,495).

One of the most decorated defensemen in team—and league—history, Chelios ranks eighth all-time among league blueliners in assists (763), 10th in points (948) and 12th in penalty minutes (2,891) in 1,651 career games with Montreal (1983-90), Chicago (1990-99), Detroit (1999-09) and Atlanta (2009-10) over his 26-year NHL career.

For four seasons (1995-99), Chelios served as team captain and was an alternate captain from 1990-95. He attended Mount Carmel High School on Chicago’s south side and later attended the University of Wisconsin.

Chelios was inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in 2011. Among U.S.-born defensemen in NHL history, he ranks first in games played (1,651), third in assists (763) and points (948), eighth in goals (185), is tied for sixth in game-winning goals (31), ranks seventh in power play goals (69) and fourth in power play points (407). In the postseason, Chelios leads all American-born blueliners in games played (266), goals (31), assists (113), points (144) and power play points (60), is tied for first in game-winning goals (6) and ranks second in power play goals (14). Chelios was also named to the NHL’s list of 100 Greatest NHL Players in 2017.

Chelios won the James Norris Memorial Trophy three times in his career (1989, 1993, 1996), including twice with the Blackhawks, awarded annually to the NHL’s top defense player who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-round ability in the position. He is a three-time Stanley Cup Champion with Montreal (1986) and Detroit (2002, 2008) and was also awarded the Mark Messier Leadership Award during the 2006-07 campaign with the Red Wings, an award that recognizes an individual as a superior leader within their sport, and as a contributing member of society.

The defenseman earned NHL First All-Star Team honors five times (1988-89, 1992-93, 1994-95, 1995-96, 2001-02) and was twice named to the NHL’s Second All-Star Team (1990-91, 1996-97). In addition, Chelios represented his country in four Olympic games (1984, 1998, 2002, 2006), serving as captain in three, which includes leading the team to a silver medal at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City. His four Olympic appearances are tied with Keith Tkachuk for the most by any player in USA Hockey History.

With Chelios being the ninth Blackhawks jersey retired, this continues an organizational jersey retirement plan that began last year with Hossa’s celebration. That plan defines jersey retirement as “a player who is amongst the most important individual players of their era to Chicago, based on their on-ice performance and their lifetime contributions to the game of hockey and the Blackhawks organization.” Internal eligibility guidelines have been established for future jersey retirements and fans can expect more celebrations in years to come.

Tickets for Chelios’ Jersey Retirement ceremony on February 25, presented by United Airlines, are on sale now on Blackhawks.com. The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a miniature replica No. 7 banner, also courtesy of United Airlines.

Danny Wirtz, Blackhawks Chairman and CEO

“We are entering a new era of Blackhawks hockey on the ice, but the importance of honoring past members of this organization is, and always will be, a priority. Chris Chelios represents not only the Blackhawks, but, given his roots here, the city of Chicago. Rocky wanted Chris to be the next Blackhawk to have his jersey retired and would have loved to see this moment. We look forward to celebrating Chris’ career in February with his family, friends, and sharing it all with Blackhawks fans.”

Jaime Faulkner, Blackhawks President, Business Operations

“We are thrilled to have Chris Chelios’ number hang forever in the United Center rafters. There is a lot to come for the organization as we celebrate achievements of the many great players who have worn the Blackhawks sweater. With our upcoming Centennial celebration during the 2025-26 season, plans to celebrate our alumni and additional jersey retirements will continue to emerge as we look forward to sharing that with our fans.”