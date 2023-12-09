RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Phillips from IceHogs

The team also placed defenseman Kevin Korchinski on non-roster

CAD10192
By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has recalled defenseman Isaak Phillips from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. In addition, the team has placed defenseman Kevin Korchinski on non-roster. 
 
Phillips, 22, has posted three assists in nine games with the Blackhawks during the 2023-24 campaign. He’s also registered three points (1G, 2A) in 10 games with the IceHogs. 
 
The Blackhawks play the St. Louis Blues tonight at the United Center at 7 p.m. CT. The game can be seen on NBC Sports Chicago, streamed live online at NBCSportsChicago.com, heard on WGN Radio and in Spanish on Latino Media Network radio, 1200 WRTO-AM.

