RELEASE: Blackhawks Place T. Johnson on IR

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has placed forward Tyler Johnson (right foot) on injured reserve. Additionally, the team has recalled forward Brett Seney from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.



Seney, 27, has skated in 29 games with the IceHogs this season, posting 21 points (8G, 13A). His eight goals and 21 points rank second among all Rockford skaters.



The Blackhawks play the Nashville Predators tomorrow evening at 7:00 p.m. CT at Bridgestone Arena. The game can be seen on NBCSCH+ or heard on WGN Radio.