RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce Home Opener, Red Carpet Arrival Details

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy live entertainment and secure their spot along the red carpet on Madison Street, with outdoor bars and viewing areas opening at 3 p.m. to the public. Parking in Lots A, D, F and K will open at 2:30 p.m. The first Blackhawks celebrity arrivals on the red carpet are expected at approximately 4:30 p.m. (Outdoor red carpet is weather permitting; the Atrium will open early should a rain plan need to be enacted).

Immediately following the conclusion of red carpet arrivals, the United Center gates and Atrium doors will open to ticketed fans with additional pregame Atrium activations and special food & beverage offerings, including the return of the Blackhawks Pale Ale in collaboration with Goose Island. A special Q&A with Blackhawks Alumni Chris Chelios will take place in the Atrium at approximately 5:15 p.m.

With the 7 p.m. game start, fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:45 p.m. to catch this season’s opening show inside the arena, full roster introductions and a tribute to late Blackhawks Chairman Rocky Wirtz.

For those tuning in from home locally, Saturday’s home opener can be seen on NBC Sports Chicago, streamed live online at NBCSportsChicago.com, and heard on WGN Radio and in Spanish on Latino Media Network radio, 1200 WRTO-AM.

BLACKHAWKS CLASSICS PROGRAM

Whether it’s a special personal memory or a pivotal moment in hockey history, the new ‘Blackhawks Classics’ program gives fans the opportunity to commemorate their experience at any home game this season. Ticket holders can purchase physical tickets that include unique matchup details and their seat information for any home game they attend.

When the franchise deems fans have witnessed a moment that is history in the making, such as a major milestone, record-breaker or unique fan experience, the team will officially seal the game as an official ‘Blackhawks Classic.’ That game’s commemorative ticket will then be upgraded with image recognition technology that captures the moment forever through AR functionality.

To keep these collectibles exclusive to those who attended the game, only those fans who scanned into the game will be eligible to purchase the commemorative physical ticket following a digital validation process.

MY FIRST GAME PROGRAM DESIGNED FOR FANS OF ALL AGES

Coming to the United Center for all home games this season will be an eye-popping photo opportunity for fans to snap a picture to commemorate their first-ever Blackhawks home game. Every game, this activation will be customized to reflect the date and opponent. Although the program is designed for first time attendees, returning fans are also more than welcome to take a photo to showcase their gameday experience.

The first game activation will be in the United Center Atrium for the home opener and on the 100-level concourse for all other regular-season games.

The Blackhawks also plan to launch a revamped Kids Club later this season, with additional details to be announced closer to the first ‘Best Day Ever’ home game series on Nov. 26 vs. St. Louis Blues.