RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Bedard, Tinordi Off IR

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has activated forward Connor Bedard (fractured jaw) and defenseman Jarred Tinordi (right groin strain) from injured reserve. Additionally, the team has assigned forward Rem Pitlick to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Bedard, 18, has appeared in 39 games with the Blackhawks during the 2023-24 campaign, posting 33 points (15G, 18A). His 15 goals lead all NHL first years, while his 33 points share first among all league rookies. His 33 points also lead all Blackhawks skaters, while his 15 goals rank second on the club. He registered his first career point (1A) in his first NHL game on Oct. 10, 2023 at PIT.

Tinordi, 31, has tallied six assists in 30 games with Chicago this season. He ranks third on the team with 100 hits and fourth among all club skaters with 62 blocked shots.

The Blackhawks play the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight at the United Center at 7:30 p.m. CT. The game can be seen on NBCSCH, heard on WGN Radio and in Spanish on Latino Media Network radio, 1200 WRTO-AM.