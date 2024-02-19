RELEASE: Beauvillier Activated from IR

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has activated forward Anthony Beauvillier (left wrist) from injured reserve.

Beauvillier, 26, has appeared in 15 games with Chicago this season, notching six points (2G, 4A). He made his Blackhawks debut on Dec. 2 at WPG and tallied his first point (1G) with the club on Dec. 9 vs. STL. Prior to being acquired by Chicago on Nov. 28, Beauvillier suited up in 22 games with the Vancouver Canucks this season, posting eight points (2G, 6A).

The Blackhawks play the Carolina Hurricanes this evening at PNC Arena at 7:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. CT. The game can be seen on NBCSCH and heard on WGN Radio.